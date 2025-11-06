Is Amazon back from disruption? All we know as Web Services, amazon.com, Prime Video users flag issue

Amazon Web Services outage: Several Amazon users in the United States reported problems with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Amazon.com and Prime Video on Wednesday, November 5. According to outage tracking website Downdetector.com, over 6,000 incidents were flagged for amazon.com at the peak. As per the current data, there are ‘no current problems at Amazon Web Services.’ Notably, user reports indicate no current problems neither with Amazon Prime Video.

Advertisement

While writing this report, the data showed that the number of outages reported at AWS site has dropped significantly since the first issue was raised. This indicates that amazon.com has restored the short-lived malfunction.

Also Read | Video captures exact moment UPS cargo plane burst into flames in Louisville

Amazon Web Services outage as per Downdetector.com.

As many as 80% users reported issues with video streaming while the rest blamed the website. On Amazon Web Services, EC2 issue was blamed to be the primary reason as 54% users raised it as a concerning problem while 31% believed “us-east-1” to be the reason for outage. The least, 15% reported E2 issue.

Advertisement

"AWS services are operating normally," Reuters quoted a spokesperson for AWS as saying.

As per Downdetector's outage map, major urban hubs were impacted including New York City, Los Angeles, St. Louis, Chicago and Detroit. This outage issue comes at a time when many are busy their shopping for Christmas, with the holiday season approaching.

Besides Amazon Web Services, users online reported issues with other prominent websites in the past day, including Halo Infinite, OpenAI, Fidium Fiber, Spotify, Cox, Astound, Optimum / Cablevision, GTA, Hilton, ESPN Plus and Disney+.

Also Read | Air India warns of possible delays, flyers urged to check flight status

This outage affecting the e-commerce platform comes a couple of weeks after a major outage was reported on October 20 that impacted thousands of websites across the world. The October 2025 outage stretched for a massive 15 hours and was labelled Amazon's worst outage since 2021 by experts and analysts.

Advertisement

Also Read | How weak password led to hospital CCTV footage getting uploaded on porn site

It not only impacted users online but also disrupted the operations of hundreds of companies relying on the cloud service, including Apple and Epic Games, among others. The previous major online outage disrupted several prominent platforms, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Amazon.com, Prime Video, Alexa, Snapchat, Robinhood, Perplexity and PayPal’s Venmo.

Social media reaction A user wrote, “We are having unexplained issues (connection hangups) with a PrivateLink endpoint service.”

Another user remarked, “Same here with VPN Site-to-Site (connection hangups).”

A third comment read, “I cant access my textbook."

A fourth user joked, “I'm coming to your house Jeff babe if you don't fix this now.”