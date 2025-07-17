Is Andy Byron married or divorced? All about his wife and children amid viral ‘cheating’ video with Kristin Cabot

Andy Byron, the CEO of data company Astronomer, is at the center of intense public scrutiny following a viral moment at a Coldplay concert in July 2025. During the band’s “kiss cam” segment at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, Byron was caught on camera with his arms wrapped around a woman who was not his wife — but rather his Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot. The pair quickly separated after being spotted, igniting affair rumors across social media.

Who is Andy Byron’s wife? Multiple outlets report that Andy Byron is (or was) married to Megan Kerrigan, an educator in Massachusetts. Kerrigan, 50, serves as Associate Director of Lower School and Hope Graham Program Admissions at the Bancroft School, where she is known for her work in inclusive education.

While neither Byron nor Kerrigan has issued a public statement, online sleuths noted that Kerrigan appears to have dropped “Byron” from her last name on various social media platforms — a subtle change that has intensified speculation about a possible marital split.

Also Read | Who is Andy Byron? Astronomer CEO in tight spot

Do they have children? Andy Byron and Megan Kerrigan have two children, as per reports. Their family life has been kept out of the media, and no details have emerged in connection to the viral video or ensuing rumors.

Who is Kristin Cabot? Kristin Cabot joined Astronomer as Chief People Officer in November 2024. According to her LinkedIn profile, she is a “passionate People leader” known for shaping company culture at high-growth startups and multinational firms. Cabot has not commented publicly on the Coldplay incident or her relationship with Byron.

Also Read | Things to know about Astronomer CEO amid alleged affair with Kristin Cabot