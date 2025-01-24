Rumors of a split between Barack and Michelle Obama have surfaced, linked to alleged affair rumors with Jennifer Aniston. Despite Aniston's firm denial and the Obamas' silence, the speculation continues to grow without official confirmation.

Rumours of a potential separation between one of America's favourite power couples—former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama—have been making rounds on social media for some time now. Speculations of an alleged affair of Barack Obama with 'Friends' star Jennifer Aniston have furthered the rumour.

These social media speculations were fueled when journalist Megyn Kelly addressed the issue on her social media handles, saying, "I don't know whether it is true." However, Megyn Kelly, the host of The Megyn Kelly Show, said, "but if it is, it truly would be a political earthquake in Democratic circles, never mind America."

Megyn also highlighted Michelle Obama's absence at Jimmy Carter's funeral and her announcement that she'd miss Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony amid the divorce rumours.

Is Barack Obama dating Jennifer Aniston? Recently, an X user claimed that a leaked message, allegedly from Jennifer Aniston's friend, had confirmed her relationship with Barack Obama, which is "definitely not a secret" among her friends.

In the alleged message, the friend claims that the ‘Friends’ actor admitted to the relationship in a casual conversation.

"He's with Jennifer Aniston. My old manager, now a friend, is connected to her inner circle," the alleged message read.

“At a gathering with Jennifer’s friends, the affair came up casually—Jennifer herself admitted it. They were sitting with a psychic, which makes it sound surreal, but it’s definitely not a secret among her closest friends."

Is the news of Barack Obama's affair with Jennifer Aniston true? Jennifer Aniston addresses rumours Jennifer Aniston has firmly denied any romantic involvement with Barack Obama, saying that she has only met him once and is more acquainted with Michelle Obama.

Aniston's representative also clarified that she does not maintain any "personal friendship" with Barack Obama, though she "is a fan."

This clarification is significant because Jennifer Aniston had previously supported Barack Obama's political campaigns and has been a vocal admirer of his policies and leadership.

No official statement from the Obamas Despite the growing speculation, the Obamas have not released an official statement confirming or denying the news. Therefore, the rumours surrounding their divorce and Barack Obama's affair remain unsubstantiated.