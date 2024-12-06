Cardi B has addressed recent rumors questioning her financial stability after partnering with fast fashion giant Shein. The Grammy-winning rapper took to social media to shut down claims that she is struggling financially, emphasizing her wealth and business acumen. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cardi shared a sponsored post showcasing several faux fur coats priced at “under $200" from Shein.

The ad led to fan speculation, with many questioning why the rapper, known for her affinity for luxury brands, would partner with a fast-fashion company.

Cardi defends her financial status In a voice recording posted on X (formerly Twitter), Cardi B confidently reassured fans about her financial situation:

“People say that I’m surviving off Shein deals and brand deals — wait hold on. I want to let y’all know I could wake up tomorrow, sign a contract, and have half of $65 million — or half of $70 million – in my bank."

The rapper also revealed her spending habits, claiming she spends approximately $3 million a month.

Alleged tour deal screenshots Cardi B shared a screenshot of an alleged text message from September revealing a tour deal negotiation. The messages suggest she would earn $1 million per show for a total of $65 million, with half of the payment provided upfront upon signing the contract.

Emphasizing that this was during her "off year," Cardi said:

That was on September of this year, not old s–t. And mind you, this my off year by the way."

Strategic career moves Cardi further explained that she is being strategic about her future tour plans, noting that she won’t sign a deal until she officially announces her next album.

“I don’t want to take tour deals until I announce my album because when I announce my album I know they’re going to up it," she added. “You have to move smart. You can’t act hungry when you’re not."