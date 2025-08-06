Is China facing outbreak of chikungunya virus? What is it? Know the symptoms

China is facing a chikungunya outbreak, with more than 7,000 cases of the mosquito-borne virus reported in Guangdong province. The outbreak has led authorities to implement measures similar to those used during the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to a report by the South China Morning Post, people who have travelled from chikungunya-affected areas have been advised to self-monitor for symptoms.

Restaurants and hotels have been directed to maintain hygiene and prevent mosquito breeding. Failure to do so may result in heavy fines.

In Foshan city, the worst-affected area, chikungunya patients are required to remain in hospital, where their beds are covered with mosquito nets for protection. They can only be discharged either after testing negative or after completing a one-week stay.

Americans planning to travel to China have been urged to exercise increased caution following the outbreak of the chikungunya virus. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a Level 2 travel alert last week in response to the situation.

What is chikungunya? Chikungunya is a viral illness spread to humans mainly through the bite of infected mosquitoes, particularly Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus. The warm and humid conditions during the rainy season make it easier for mosquitoes to breed.

Although chikungunya is rare in China, outbreaks are more common in South and Southeast Asia, as well as parts of Africa.

Symptoms of chikungunya A key symptom of chikungunya is severe joint pain and stiffness, often affecting the hands, wrists, ankles, and knees. This joint pain is usually much worse than what is seen with other viral infections, and helps doctors distinguish chikungunya from similar illnesses.

In addition to joint pain, patients may also experience muscle aches, fatigue, and general weakness. A red, patchy rash can appear on the torso, limbs, or face. Symptoms typically begin three to seven days after being bitten by an infected mosquito.

