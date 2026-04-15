Is Claude AI down? Thousands report outage on Wednesday, Downdetector shows

Anthropic’s Claude AI experienced a significant outage on Wednesday (April 15) with thousands of users reporting issues across the platform, according to Downdetector.

The disruption began in the early morning hours (PT), with complaints steadily rising as users encountered problems accessing the service.

Reports spike rapidly By 8:02 a.m. PT, more than 7,000 users had reported issues. Within minutes, the number surged sharply—crossing 9,000 by 8:08 a.m. and exceeding 15,000 by 8:25 a.m.

By 8:39 a.m., reports had climbed past 20,000, indicating a widespread and escalating outage affecting users globally.