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Is Claude AI down? Thousands report outage on Wednesday, Downdetector shows

The disruption began in the early morning hours (PT), with complaints steadily rising as users encountered problems accessing the service.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published15 Apr 2026, 09:35 PM IST
In this illustration, the Claude AI app is seen in the app store on a phone on February 16, 2026 in New York City. (Photo illustration by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
In this illustration, the Claude AI app is seen in the app store on a phone on February 16, 2026 in New York City. (Photo illustration by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) (Getty Images via AFP)
AI Quick Read

Anthropic’s Claude AI experienced a significant outage on Wednesday (April 15) with thousands of users reporting issues across the platform, according to Downdetector.

The disruption began in the early morning hours (PT), with complaints steadily rising as users encountered problems accessing the service.

Reports spike rapidly

By 8:02 a.m. PT, more than 7,000 users had reported issues. Within minutes, the number surged sharply—crossing 9,000 by 8:08 a.m. and exceeding 15,000 by 8:25 a.m.

By 8:39 a.m., reports had climbed past 20,000, indicating a widespread and escalating outage affecting users globally.

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Connectivity, login issues dominate

Most users flagged connectivity-related problems, with several also reporting login failures and website accessibility issues.

This is a developing story.

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