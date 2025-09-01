Is Costco open on Labor Day? List of retail and grocery stores open on September 1

Labor Day this year falls on Monday, September 1. For most people, it means a long weekend, but it also brings a mix of what stays open and what shuts down. If you are planning errands, many national retailers, restaurants, and grocery chains will still be open. Shoppers will see plenty of holiday sales, too. But not everything runs as usual. Banks will stay closed, the post office will not deliver mail, and the stock market will take the day off as well.
No, Costco will not be open on Labor Day. As per USA Today, the company lists Labor Day as one of the few holidays when all its warehouses are closed. So if you need that last-minute bulk buy, you will have to get it done earlier or head to another store. Walmart, Target, and most grocery chains should be open, although some might run shorter hours depending on location.
Also read: Costco’s new policy takes effect from September 1. What it means and why some shoppers won’t get in early
AS per USA Today, these retail stores will be open on Labor Day:
Target
TJ Maxx
Marshall's
HomeGoods
Home Depot
Lowe's
Ace Hardware
Macy's
JCPenney
Nordstrom
Kohl's
Victoria's Secret
Bass Pro Shop and Cabela's; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
IKEA
REI; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Burlington
Barnes & Noble
Office Depot and OfficeMax; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
PetSmart; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
PetCo
Tractor Supply Company; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Walmart; 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Most stores in the Kroger family of companies (Baker’s, City Market, Dillons, Food 4 Less, Foods Co, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Gerbes, Jay C Food Store, King Soopers, Kroger, Mariano’s, Metro Market, Pay-Less Super Markets, Pick’n Save, QFC, Ralphs, Ruler, Smith’s Food and Drug).
Target
Trader Joe's
Sam's Club; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Plus members, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Club members
Meijer; 6 a.m. to midnight
Publix
Aldi
Whole Foods
Food Lion
Winn-Dixie
Harveys
Harris Teeter
Giant Eagle
Wegman's
Lidl
Sprouts Farmers Market
Labor Day has been around for well over a century. The very first celebration was on September 5, 1882, in New York City. By 1894, nearly half the states had adopted it. That same year, President Grover Cleveland signed it into law, making the first Monday of September a national holiday as per the US Department of Labor. The idea was simple: honor the labor movement and the role American workers play in building the country.
A: Labor Day is on Monday, September 1.
A: No, Costco closes all its warehouses on Labor Day.
A: Both banks and post offices will be closed for the holiday.
A: Most grocery stores, Walmart, and Target will remain open, though hours may vary.