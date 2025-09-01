Is Costco open on Labor Day? List of retail and grocery stores open on September 1

Labor Day this year falls on Monday, September 1. For most people, it means a long weekend, but it also brings a mix of what stays open and what shuts down. If you are planning errands, many national retailers, restaurants, and grocery chains will still be open. Shoppers will see plenty of holiday sales, too. But not everything runs as usual. Banks will stay closed, the post office will not deliver mail, and the stock market will take the day off as well.

Advertisement

Is Costco open on Labor Day? No, Costco will not be open on Labor Day. As per USA Today, the company lists Labor Day as one of the few holidays when all its warehouses are closed. So if you need that last-minute bulk buy, you will have to get it done earlier or head to another store. Walmart, Target, and most grocery chains should be open, although some might run shorter hours depending on location.

List of Retail Stores open on Labor Day AS per USA Today, these retail stores will be open on Labor Day:

Advertisement

Target

TJ Maxx

Marshall's

HomeGoods

Home Depot

Lowe's

Ace Hardware

Macy's

JCPenney

Nordstrom

Kohl's

Victoria's Secret

Bass Pro Shop and Cabela's; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

IKEA

REI; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Burlington

Barnes & Noble

Office Depot and OfficeMax; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

PetSmart; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

PetCo

Tractor Supply Company; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

List of Grocery stores open on Labor Day:

Walmart; 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Most stores in the Kroger family of companies (Baker’s, City Market, Dillons, Food 4 Less, Foods Co, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Gerbes, Jay C Food Store, King Soopers, Kroger, Mariano’s, Metro Market, Pay-Less Super Markets, Pick’n Save, QFC, Ralphs, Ruler, Smith’s Food and Drug).

Advertisement

Target

Trader Joe's

Sam's Club; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Plus members, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Club members

Meijer; 6 a.m. to midnight

Publix

Aldi

Whole Foods

Food Lion

Winn-Dixie

Harveys

Harris Teeter

Giant Eagle

Wegman's

Lidl

Sprouts Farmers Market

What is Labor Day? Labor Day has been around for well over a century. The very first celebration was on September 5, 1882, in New York City. By 1894, nearly half the states had adopted it. That same year, President Grover Cleveland signed it into law, making the first Monday of September a national holiday as per the US Department of Labor. The idea was simple: honor the labor movement and the role American workers play in building the country.

Advertisement

FAQs Q: What date is Labor Day 2025? A: Labor Day is on Monday, September 1.

Q: Will Costco be open? A: No, Costco closes all its warehouses on Labor Day.

Q: Are banks and post offices open? A: Both banks and post offices will be closed for the holiday.