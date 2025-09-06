Is Donald Trump looking to block IT outsourcing to India? Laura Loomer reveals

An American right-wing activist, Laura Loomer, in her recent post claimed that US President Donald Trump is looking towards block the US-based companies from outsourcing their work to the Indian IT giants amid the trade war between the two nations, according to a social media post.

Advertisement

“President Trump is now considering blocking US IT companies from outsourcing their work to Indian companies,” alleged Loomer in her post.

The social media post, which was shared on 5 September 2025, highlighted how Laura Loomer says that Americans who want IT services do not have to ‘press 2’ for the language English anymore after this alleged move.

“Make Call Centres American Again!” she said.

In a separate post on 6 September 2025, Loomer also expressed her thoughts about how this move would end the days of Americans talking with people who allegedly don't know how to speak English.

“I am so excited for President Trump to end the days of pressing 2 for English to speak with someone who doesn’t speak English. Very nice,” said Loomer in the separate post on Saturday.

Advertisement

Peter Navarro's nod According to a Times of India report, conservative commentator Jack Poso called for imposing tariffs on foreign remote workers who provide their services to the United States.

This stance also reportedly received a ‘thumbs up’ from Trump's trade advisor, Peter Navarro.

“Countries must pay for the privilege of providing services remotely to the US, the same way as goods. Apply across industries, levelled as necessary per country,” according to Poso's comments, cited in the news portal's report.

However, it is not yet clear whether US President Donald Trump is planning to impose tariffs on foreign workers providing services to the US, or planning to stop US firms from outsourcing their jobs to India.

Advertisement

English-speaking nations Both India and the United States are nations which speak and use English as their official language. However, according to data collected from Pew Research, nearly 84% of Indians who are older than 5 years speak proficient English.

“84% of Indians ages 5 and older speak English proficiently. This share includes 28% who speak only English at home and 56% who speak another language at home but say they speak English very well,” according to the data.

In the US, nearly 78%, or about three-quarters of people above the age of 5, speak English at home, while the other 14% majority speak languages other than English.

“English is by far the most spoken language in the U.S. About three-quarters of those ages 5 and older (78%) speak only English at home. Another 14% speak a language other than English at home and indicate they speak English very well,” the data agency reported, citing the Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey (ACS).