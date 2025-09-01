Is Donald Trump okay? US President addresses frenzy over his health as ‘Trump is dead’ rumours swirl

Donald Trump has broken his silence on the speculation surrounding his health, responding after a weekend in which ‘Trump is dead’ rumours flooded social media.

Donald Trump dismissed the frenzy over his health with a retort, declaring he has “NEVER FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE.”

His response came after a Truth Social user compared the social media conversation around the health of the US President and that of his predecessor when he was not seen in public for an extended stretch.

He wrote, “Joe Biden would go multiple days at a time without any public appearances and the media would say he’s “sharp” and “top of his game”. Meanwhile he was wearing diapers and napping. President Trump puts in more public work hours than any other POTUS in US history and media freaks out if he disappears for 24 hours. Comical double standard.”