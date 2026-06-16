Is DoorDash down? Food delivery platform shares latest update after widespread outage in US

Food delivery platform DoorDash appeared to be back online on Tuesday after tens of thousands of users reported issues accessing the service earlier in the day.

According to outage-tracking website Downdetector, reports of problems with the platform surged during the morning hours, affecting users across several major US cities.

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More Than 36,000 Reports Logged At its peak, DoorDash received more than 36,000 user-reported outage complaints at around 10:20 a.m. ET on June 16, according to data from Downdetector, which monitors service disruptions in real time.

The outage came during the late morning hours, just ahead of the lunch rush, when many customers rely on the platform for food deliveries.

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Reports on Downdetector indicated that users were experiencing difficulties accessing various parts of the service, prompting a sharp spike in complaints within a short period.

Company Says Issue Has Been Resolved DoorDash announced that the issue had been fixed.

In a post on X, the company wrote:

"Heyyyy...how y'all doin...."

"We've resolved the issue and are working hard to correct any impacted Dashers and orders ASAP. We are SO sorry."

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DoorDash also advised users who continued to face issues or had concerns related to orders affected by the disruption to contact its customer service team.

Several Major Cities Reported Problems The majority of outage reports came from some of the largest metropolitan areas in the United States.

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According to Downdetector, users in New York, Chicago, Detroit, Dallas and Los Angeles were among those most affected during the disruption.

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The platform's recovery appeared to reduce the volume of complaints significantly by midday.

Outage Hits During Busy Delivery Hours The disruption occurred at a critical time for the food delivery service, with many customers preparing to place lunch orders.

While the company did not immediately provide details on the cause of the outage, it acknowledged that both Dashers and customer orders may have been impacted and said efforts were underway to address any remaining issues.

DoorDash did not indicate how many orders were affected during the temporary disruption.

Also Read | DoorDash projects upbeat Q3 core profit as online ordering stays resilient

Users Turn To Social Media For Updates As reports of service issues increased, many users took to social media platforms to check whether others were experiencing similar problems.

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Downdetector's outage tracker also saw a surge in activity as customers searched for information about the status of the platform.

By late morning, however, DoorDash confirmed that normal operations had resumed and that teams were working to ensure impacted orders and delivery partners received the necessary support.

For users wondering whether DoorDash was down, the answer appears to be yes — but only temporarily. The company says the issue has now been resolved, bringing the food delivery platform back online after a brief but widely reported outage.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.