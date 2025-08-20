Is Elon Musk pulling the plug on launching ‘America Party’? Report reveals…

Elon Musk confirmed the America Party will contest the 2026 midterm elections, focusing on House and Senate races. However, he is reportedly stepping back from launching a new political party to maintain relations with influential Republicans, particularly Vice President JD Vance.

Garvit Bhirani
Published20 Aug 2025, 08:33 AM IST
Musk is reportedly putting a brake on his plans to launch a third political party (Image: Reuters)
Elon Musk is stepping back from efforts to launch a third political party, choosing instead to concentrate on his business ventures and avoid antagonising influential Republicans, according to a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report citing sources.

Musk has been emphasising on maintaining relations with Vice President JD Vance, who is popularly viewed as a potential heir to the MAGA political movement. The Tesla CEO has been in contact with Vance in the last weeks as believes if he begins his new political party then it would hurt ties with Vance, WSJ reported.

Musk is mulling over putting a portion of his considerable wealth behind JD Vance if the vice president decides to run for president in 2028, the report said. In the 2024 election, Musk reportedly spent nearly $300 million supporting Donald Trump and other Republican candidates.

According to the report, Musk's allies say he hasn’t definitively abandoned the idea of launching a new political party and may reconsider as the midterm elections approach.

This comes after Musk announced his own “America Party” in early July, following Trump's signing of "big, beautiful" tax-cut and spending bill into law. Musk vehemently objected to the bill and engaged in lobbying efforts.

“Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom. By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it,” Musk said after it was passed. He added, “When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste & graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy. Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom.”

The former Trump advisor and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) chief even responded to a user's question on contesting election. Asked “Midterms or 2028”, he said “next year”, confirming that the America Party will start contesting elections in the 2026 midterm cycle, focussing November 2026 for House and Senate races.

