Is Elon Musk's stress making him age rapidly? Doctor flags worrying signs after Tesla boss' appearance in Joe Rogan show

Elon Musk's stress making him age more? A top doctor has sounded concerns about the health of Donald Trump's ‘First Buddy’ after the Tesla boss reportedly showed signs of ageing.

According to a New York-based physician, Elon Musk looked visibly old and tired during his appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, which was released on Friday.

“The exposure, the stress, and the controversy appear to have aged him physically and emotionally,” the Daily Mail quoted the New York based doctor as saying about Musk's health.

What did the doctor say about Elon Musk? Dr Stuart Fischer told the media outlet that Musk looked tired and drained. He said that even last year Musk did not show as much signs of ageing as in his latest appearance on the podcast.

“Even at the Republican National Convention in July 2024, he was fresher-faced compared to now,” said the NY-based doctor.

Why is rapid ageing a concern? Dr Fischer, said that rapid ageing doesn't just show on the face, “it puts you at risk of heart attacks and strokes.”

He explained that high levels of stress floods the body with cortisol hormone, which breaks down collagen – the protein responsible for the skin's firmness, elasticity – thus causing the skin to become dull, saggy and loose. As a result, dark circles appear and wrinkles form faster.

Stress further takes a toll on the brain.

“It's the stress. I don't think he was ready for the overwhelming stress of winding up in the middle of international politics over the past few years. Even local politics is stressful enough but the divisiveness on the national and international level is different,” Dr. Fischer told Daily Mail.

He further claimed that “people who used to love him are now deeply upset with him, it's very draining, and he's got his companies to run at the same time.”

Social media debates about Musk's ‘ageing’ As news about the doctor's claims spread, multiple X users took to the social media platform to discuss Elon Musk's ‘ageing.’

One user even urged netizens to ‘pray for Musk’ while another person posted a photo of Elon from the podcast and commented that the Tesla boss looks “healthy and happy.”

How old is Elon Musk? Elon Musk is 54-years-old. He was born on June 28 1971.

In 2021, Musk, on "Saturday Night Live" show, had declared that he has Asperger's syndrome. People with Asperger's interpret the environment around them differently to other people.