Is Erika Kirk banned from Romania? Know the truth behind viral claims

After Charlie Kirk's death on September 10, his wife Erika Kirk took over as CEO of Turning Point USA and recently drew criticism over her previous charitable efforts in Romania. Many social media posts alleged Erika-led nonprofit organisation named Every Day Heroes Like You, which managed a programme called Romanian Angels based in Constanța, was forced out to leave from Romania in 2011 citing charity links to child trafficking. However, it's not true.

One of the X users said, “Did ya’ll know Erika Kirk is banned from Romania because her Evangelical group was accused of trafficking children out of Romanian villages?” Another mentioned, “There have been rumors on social media that Erika Kirk's charity in Romania (Romanian Angels) was involved with child trafficking or illegal adoption practices.”

“Erika Kirk once ran a charity organization in Romania that was accused of child trafficking. Romanian Angels allegedly pipelined kids to private islands, the UK and Israel,” a third user alleged.

What's the truth? These claims remain unverified. There have been no official investigations, charges, or statements from Romanian authorities or the US State Department confirming any misconduct or a ban involving Erika Kirk or her nonprofit. The accusations seem to stem from speculation and rumour rather than confirmed evidence.

“There's no confirmed evidence that Erika Kirk (often linked to Trump in recent news) is banned from Romania. Fact-checks show unverified social media claims about her Romanian Angels charity involving trafficking lack official support; Romanian court records and media reports show no such accusations. She visited Romania multiple times for charity work without issues,” a Grok fact-check stated.

‘More tours in years ahead to come’: Erika Kirk While addressing the nation, Erika pledged to carry on Charlie's legacy, noting that she would continue the campus tour.