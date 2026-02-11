Nancy Guthrie, missing for 10 days: Is FBI close to finding her? What's been uncovered so far

More than 10 days after Nancy Guthrie vanished from her Arizona home, investigators and family members have huddled as they continue an intensive search for the 84-year-old, but there has been no sign of her so far. While the search remains ongoing as authorities follow up leads, here is everything they have so far found. The question, however, remains - Are they any close to finding Nancy Guthrie?

Nancy Guthrie had joined her daughters for dinner on January 31st. She had taken an Uber to her daughter Annie's house. After the dinner, Nancy was dropped back home by son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni around 9:48 pm.

When Nancy did not join her friends to watch their usual Sunday virtual church services, they alerted her family. The Sheriff and his officers arrived at Nancy Guthrie's house to find trace of a forced entry. Upon further investigation, the investigators also found blood on the front porch of Nancy's home.

The sheriff later confirmed that the blood belonged to Nancy Guthrie.

Finding signs of forced entry and blood, it was concluded that the 84-year-old mother of the TV host, Savannah, had indeed been kidnapped.

Two ransom notes demanding billions of dollars in bitcoin, too, were sent across. The FBI later confirmed that the Guthrie family has received ransom letters with payment demands.

As the police searched around the home and questioned those known to Nancy, the family released videos, making emotional appeals to the abductors and the public.

“We will pay,” Savannah Guthrie said.

The first big break in Nancy Guthrie investigation Ten days into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), on Tuesday, February 10, released first image of the suspected kidnapper.

FBI Director Kash Patel posted on X that for the last eight days, the agency and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have worked to recover images or video footage that may have been “lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors - including the removal of recording devices.”

“Law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance,” he said in the post.

A video released by the investigation agency also showed a masked man wearing a handgun holster approaching Nancy's front door, then moving to cover the front door camera with his hand. The video further showed him picking up some foliage and attempting to cover the camera with it.

Later in the day, a person, identified as Carlos Palazuelos, was detained for questioning during a traffic stop south of Tucson, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

The department and the FBI also conducted a court-authorised search at a location in Rio Rico – about an hour-away from Nancy Guthrie's house.

A woman identifying herself as the mother-in-law of Carlos Palazuelos told CNN that authorities searched her Rico Rio home after telling her they were acting on a “tip that the lady was in my house.”

Denying any link to Nancy Guthrie's missing case, the woman said that her son-in-law works as a delivery person and had nothing to do with her disappearance. Carlos was later released.

The whereabouts of Nancy Guthrie remain unknown, despite having the first images of the suspected kidnapper out. The high-profile manhunt for Nancy Guthrie now continues.

