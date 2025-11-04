Is it a full moon tonight? When is November's Beaver Moon 2025?

Get ready for a spectacular sight in the night sky as the 'Beaver Moon' will appear on November 5 with peak illumination at 8:19 a.m. ET. This full Moon is special because it will be the closest full Moon to Earth this year, making it appear bigger and brighter than usual. This supermoon is often associated with colder weather, as it marks the approach of winter in many regions.

What is a Supermoon? The Moon follows an elliptical, or egg-shaped, orbit around the Earth rather than a perfect circle. A supermoon occurs when the Moon comes closer to Earth than usual in its orbit. When this happens at the same time as a full Moon, it is known as a “supermoon”.

At its nearest point, called perigee, the Moon appears noticeably larger and brighter in the night sky. According to EarthSky.org, the November 5 supermoon will be the closest one of 2025, coming within 221,817 miles of Earth. That’s about 2,782 miles closer than October’s supermoon, which was 224,599 miles away, making November’s event appear slightly bigger and brighter to the eye.

The Supermoon rises behind Tower Bridge.

Why does the Moon look so large? When the Moon is near the horizon, your brain naturally compares it with nearby objects such as trees or buildings. Because these are much smaller, your brain interprets the Moon as appearing much larger than it really is. This is known as the moon illusion — a fascinating optical trick that makes the lunar disc look enormous.

What is a Beaver Moon? The November full Moon is traditionally called the Beaver Moon. The name comes from Native American and European customs and folklore. One explanation is that beavers begin building their dams and gathering food in November to prepare for winter.

According to NASA, November was also the time when beavers were trapped for their thick, winter-ready pelts, which were used to make warm clothing.

When Will the Supermoon Rise? Here are the sunset and moonrise timings for major cities:

New York: Sunset at 4:47 p.m. EST, Moonrise at 5:19 p.m. EST (Thursday, 6 November)

Los Angeles: Sunset at 4:56 p.m. PST, Moonrise at 4:57 p.m. PST (Thursday, 6 November)

London: Sunset at 4:24 p.m. GMT, Moonrise at 5:06 p.m. GMT (Friday, 7 November)

How can you get the best view of the Supermoon? The Moon will appear largest and most striking when it is low on the horizon, shortly after moonrise or just before moonset. Although the effect is partly a mental illusion, it creates a truly beautiful sight.

Here are a few tips for the best experience:

Check moonrise times: Look up local moonrise and moonset times using weather or stargazing apps.

Choose the right spot: Go somewhere away from city lights or pollution for a clearer view.

Avoid bright lights: Allow your eyes 15 to 20 minutes to adjust to the darkness for the best visibility.