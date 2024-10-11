Is Kamala Harris failing to mobilise Black voters? Barack Obama admonishes ‘brothers’ for not…

Kamala Harris, as the first woman of Black and South Asian descent in the vice presidency, encounters hurdles in appealing to Black voters. Obama highlighted the need for greater engagement, while Trump dismissed Harris's capabilities and claimed support from Black men.

Published11 Oct 2024, 11:57 PM IST
Is Kamala Harris failing to mobilise Black voters? Barack Obama admonishes ‘brothers’ for not…
Is Kamala Harris failing to mobilise Black voters? Barack Obama admonishes ‘brothers’ for not…(REUTERS)

Former US President Barack Obama urged Black voters to look past "the idea of having a woman as president" amid concerns that Kamala Harris is failing to mobilise the community. The remarks drew a derisive rebuttal from Donald Trump and assertions that Obama had "admitted to a total lack of enthusiasm for Kamala Harris".

“Part of it makes me think — and I’m speaking to men directly — part of it makes me think that, well, you just aren’t feeling the idea of having a woman as president, and you’re coming up with other alternatives and other reasons for that. You’re thinking about sitting out or supporting somebody who has a history of denigrating you, because you think that’s a sign of strength, because that’s what being a man is? Putting women down? That’s not acceptable,” Obama said.

The first Black US President said the Harris campaign was yet to see “the same kinds of energy and turnout in all quarters of our neighbourhoods and communities” as compared to his own campaign. The former POTUS said the said the demarcation “seems to be more pronounced with the brothers”.

“Obama admits a total lack of enthusiasm for Kamala, especially with Black Men,” he wrote. “I think Obama will be voting for me because he doesn’t like the fact that Kamala is an extremely Low IQ Person!” came the follow-up from Trump on Truth Social.

Both Harris and Trump have been vying for support from Black Americans. A recent poll from the  AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that about 7 in 10 Black voters have a somewhat or very favorable view of Harris, with few differences between Black male and female voters on how they view the Democratic candidate.

The appearance by the nation’s first Black president also underscores the history-making nature of Harris' own political career. Harris is the first woman, Black person and person of South Asian descent to serve as vice president. She would also be the first woman to serve as president if elected next month.

(With inputs from agencies)

