Is Liam Payne’s death connected to Sean Diddy Combs? Investigators uncover ‘pink cocaine’ link

A complaint against Sean 'Diddy' Combs alleges he forced employees to carry drugs like pink cocaine, the same drug linked to Liam Payne's death.

Livemint
Updated24 Oct 2024, 01:19 PM IST
(FILES) Sean Diddy' Combs
(FILES) Sean Diddy’ Combs (AFP)

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' employees were required to carry pink cocaine also known as “Tuci”, a complaint against the rapper alleged earlier this year. This is the same drug that was found in Liam Payne's system after his death.

In a complaint, Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones accused the rapper of sexual harassment. He also claimed that drug use was widespread within Combs' business operations.

‘Lil Rod’ is the former videographer and producer for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

Also Read | What is Pink Cocaine? Know more about dangerous drug linked to Liam Payne, Diddy

In the complaint, Jones alleged that the rapper forced his employees, including housekeepers, chefs, and butlers, to carry illegal substances such as cocaine, GHB, ecstasy, marijuana gummies, and Tuci.

This complaint came months after a string of legal actions against Combs, including a lawsuit by his ex, Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, accusing him of sexual abuse.

Combs' legal team has denied the claims made by Jones, saying he was trying to get an “undeserved payday”.

Also Read | Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ‘stripped off his pants and…’: New case emerge

"Jones is nothing more than a con man, shamelessly looking for an easy and wholly undeserved payday," Combs' attorney had said in a statement. “We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies.”

The case came after the arrest of Combs' following raids at his homes in Los Angeles and Miami.

Prosecutors have alleged that Combs was involved in orchestrating drug-fueled parties, known as “freak offs”, which involved coerced participants and lasted for days.

Also Read | Did Liam Payne take Hallucinogenic drugs before his fall? Report says...

Liam Payne and ‘pink cocaine’

After Liam Payne died earlier this month after plunging from a third-floor hotel room in Buenos Aires, ABC News and TMZ said a cocktail of drugs called “pink cocaine” had been found during a partial autopsy.

Prosecutors have said post-mortem results indicate the British singer was “going through an episode of substance abuse” before his death.

Reports citing the toxicology tests also listed crack cocaine and benzodiazepine among the drugs found in his system.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Oct 2024, 01:19 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsIs Liam Payne’s death connected to Sean Diddy Combs? Investigators uncover ‘pink cocaine’ link

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.15
    01:22 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    0.35 (0.24%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    323.20
    01:22 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    0.1 (0.03%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    271.25
    01:22 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    2.6 (0.97%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    124.70
    01:22 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    1.1 (0.89%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Aster DM Healthcare share price

    441.50
    01:11 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    39.2 (9.74%)

    Coforge share price

    7,729.50
    01:11 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    171.05 (2.26%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,573.05
    12:35 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    0.7 (0.03%)

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    6,253.10
    01:11 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -146.3 (-2.29%)
    More from 52 Week High

    VIP Industries share price

    473.85
    01:11 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -35.15 (-6.91%)

    Hindustan Unilever share price

    2,486.85
    01:11 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -171.15 (-6.44%)

    Escorts Kubota share price

    3,482.00
    01:11 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -220.65 (-5.96%)

    Schaeffler India share price

    3,654.00
    01:09 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -223.9 (-5.77%)
    More from Top Losers

    Aster DM Healthcare share price

    441.50
    01:11 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    39.2 (9.74%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

    2,855.90
    01:10 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    163.2 (6.06%)

    Syngene International share price

    883.45
    01:09 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    47.3 (5.66%)

    One 97 Communications share price

    780.40
    01:11 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    35.4 (4.75%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,095.00450.00
      Chennai
      80,101.00450.00
      Delhi
      80,253.00450.00
      Kolkata
      80,105.00450.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.