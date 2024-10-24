A complaint against Sean 'Diddy' Combs alleges he forced employees to carry drugs like pink cocaine, the same drug linked to Liam Payne's death.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' employees were required to carry pink cocaine also known as “Tuci", a complaint against the rapper alleged earlier this year. This is the same drug that was found in Liam Payne's system after his death. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a complaint, Rodney “Lil Rod" Jones accused the rapper of sexual harassment. He also claimed that drug use was widespread within Combs' business operations.

‘Lil Rod’ is the former videographer and producer for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the complaint, Jones alleged that the rapper forced his employees, including housekeepers, chefs, and butlers, to carry illegal substances such as cocaine, GHB, ecstasy, marijuana gummies, and Tuci.

This complaint came months after a string of legal actions against Combs, including a lawsuit by his ex, Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, accusing him of sexual abuse.

Combs' legal team has denied the claims made by Jones, saying he was trying to get an “undeserved payday". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Jones is nothing more than a con man, shamelessly looking for an easy and wholly undeserved payday," Combs' attorney had said in a statement. “We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies."

The case came after the arrest of Combs' following raids at his homes in Los Angeles and Miami.

Prosecutors have alleged that Combs was involved in orchestrating drug-fueled parties, known as “freak offs", which involved coerced participants and lasted for days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Liam Payne and ‘pink cocaine’ After Liam Payne died earlier this month after plunging from a third-floor hotel room in Buenos Aires, ABC News and TMZ said a cocktail of drugs called “pink cocaine" had been found during a partial autopsy.

Prosecutors have said post-mortem results indicate the British singer was “going through an episode of substance abuse" before his death.