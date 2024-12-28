Mark Zuckerberg has officially addressed the claims surrounding his $270 million compound in Hawaii, dismissing reports that he is building a 5,000-square-foot “Doomsday bunker" beneath his Kauai estate. In a recent interview with Bloomberg on December 19, the 40-year-old tech mogul clarified that the structure in question is not a high-tech survival shelter, but rather “just a little shelter," akin to a basement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The rumors about the underground facility surfaced in December 2023 after WIRED published a report detailing the massive construction project underway on Zuckerberg's 1,400-acre property on the island of Kauai. The report claimed that the ranch, dubbed Koolau Ranch, would feature a 5,000-square-foot bunker beneath the estate, which is expected to be one of the most expensive in the world.

Zuckerberg's ranch is designed to raise “world-class" cattle, fed on beer and macadamia nuts, as part of his ambition to produce some of the highest quality beef globally. However, much of the attention has been focused on the sprawling estate's vast size and the reported inclusion of multiple luxury features, including two mansions totaling 57,000 square feet of floor space, more than 30 bedrooms and bathrooms, several elevators, offices, conference rooms, and an industrial-sized kitchen. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The compound is also said to have robust security, with around 20 cameras installed just for one of the buildings alone.

Despite the lavish nature of the property, Zuckerberg emphasized that the shelter beneath the estate should not be taken as anything sinister. “No, I think that’s just like a little shelter. It’s like a basement," he said during the interview, further distancing himself from the doomsday bunker narrative.