Is Melania Trump attending Charlie Kirk’s funeral with Donald Trump and JD Vance? Big names attending the memorial

The funeral of conservative activist Charlie Kirk is set to draw a high-profile list of attendees, with First Lady Melania Trump expected to appear alongside her husband, President Donald Trump, at the memorial service in Arizona.

The event, titled “Building a Legacy, Remembering Charlie Kirk”, will be held on Sunday, September 21, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, home of the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals. The arrangements were confirmed by Turning Point USA, the organisation Kirk co-founded, which invited members of the public to join in paying their respects.

High-profile attendees expected Among those confirmed or attending are Charlie's widow and Turning Point USA's chair Erika Kirk, businessman Elon Musk, Senator JD Vance, political commentator Tulsi Gabbard and conservative figure Mikey McCoy.

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio, United States Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr, and Franz Turek, friend of Charlie Kirk who was standing 25 feet (8m) from him when he was shot.

Other people also include American singer and songwriter Kari Jobe Carnes, her husband and singer-songwriter Cody Carnes, and former talk show commentator on Fox News, Tucker Carlson.

President Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks, while questions remain about whether first lady Melania Trump will also make a public appearance at the gathering.

Sharing a video of the packed arena on X, Musk wrote: “Every seat in this giant arena that isn’t roped off for security is packed to the ceiling. Honoured to be here. All for Charlie Kirk (sic).”

Christian performers lead worship at the memorial service Brandon Lake, Chris Tomlin, Phil Wickham, Cody Carnes and Kari Jobe Carnes are confirmed to perform at the event, according to the organisers’ website. They will be joined by country singer Lee Greenwood, best known for “God Bless the USA,” and recording artist Steve Amerson.

