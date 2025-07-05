Is Muharram a federal holiday in the United States? All you need to know

Muharram, the Islamic New Year, is not a federal holiday in the United States. Unlike countries like India, where it's a public holiday, American government offices, schools, and businesses operate normally.

When does Muharram begin in the US? Is it a federal holiday? The first day of Muharram began on June 27 this year, but most Americans didn't get time off work.

While recognized as important to Muslims, it doesn't appear on the US government's holiday calendar. This means mail gets delivered, schools stay open, and banks conduct business as usual. Some cities with large Muslim populations might see local adjustments, but nationally, it's business as usual during this sacred time.

American Muslims navigate work and school during Muharram creatively. Many use vacation days for Ashura observance or request flexible hours. Employers aren't required to give time off, though some companies in diverse areas accommodate religious requests.



Despite no official holiday, Muharram holds deep meaning for American Muslims. The month marks the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD, where Imam Hussein, Prophet Muhammad's grandson, was martyred. Many observe Ashura (July 6 this year) with fasting or mourning.



Cultural centers like the Islamic Society of North America educate neighbors about Muharram through open houses.

While no parades like in South Asia occur, US cities sometimes issue Muharram proclamations honoring Muslim contributions. This balance maintains America's secular calendar while respecting religious freedom.

List of federal holidays in the United States Here is a complete list of federal holidays observed in the United States. Federal operations are mostly closed on these days, with some exceptions in certain cases.