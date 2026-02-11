Is Nancy Guthrie admitted to Banner hospital? Viral visuals of helicopter have social media abuzz

Online speculation intensified this week after social media users claimed that a helicopter flight from Rio Rico, Arizona, to a Banner hospital in Tucson was linked to the disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, mother of US television host Savannah Guthrie.

Posts circulating on X suggested that an elderly woman matching Nancy Guthrie’s description had been transported by air following what some described as a high-risk operation in the Rio Rico area, roughly an hour south of Tucson. One user wrote that law enforcement had confirmed an 84-year-old woman was rescued and that “She was airlifted by a LifeNet helicopter to Banner University Medical Center in Tucson for emergency evaluation.”

The same post added: “While an official statement on her exact condition is pending, reports from the scene indicate she was "conscious and communicating" with first responders. This is a criticial development given her reliance on a pacemakers and daily heart medication, both of which had been major concerns for the family during her 10-day disappearance.”

Other users amplified similar claims. One post read, “The person of interest in the abduction of Savannah Guthrie’s mom, Nancy Guthrie, was detained in Rio Rico, Arizona which is about an hour away from Tucson and 20 minutes away from Mexico.” Another wrote, “A LifeNet Arizona medical helicopter has landed in Tucson after departing from Rio Rico, raising questions about whether the activity is connected to the search for Nancy Guthrie.”

Some accounts even shared what they said was the helicopter’s route — from Tucson to Rio Rico and back to a Banner hospital — fuelling speculation that there was active movement connected to the case. A few posts claimed media crews were present near the hospital, while others urged caution and asked for official confirmation.

However, according to ABC 15 journalist Ford Hatchett, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the flight was not related to Nancy Guthrie’s case. The claims about activity at Banner Hospital have not been independently verified.

Nancy Guthries mother update on X mentioned, “Nothing confirmed yet, but it does NOT appear the person flown-in to the hospital is Nancy Guthrie. Authorities still appear to be searching for her and other potential suspects.”

Separately, CNN reported that law enforcement officials have detained a person for questioning in connection with Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance. The sheriff’s department did not clarify whether the individual is the same person seen in previously released FBI footage. FBI Director Kash Patel said agents are investigating “persons of interest.”