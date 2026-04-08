Is Pete Hegseth 'not speaking truth' to Trump on Iran conflict? Report flags President's ‘misleading’ claims

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is allegedly providing inaccurate information to President Donald Trump regarding the ongoing US-Iran conflict, according to The Washington Post. Citing a Trump administration official, the report suggests Hegseth has misrepresented the American military position during private briefings with the president.

“Pete is not speaking truth to the president,” the source told the Washington Post. “As a result, the president is out there repeating misleading information.”

Key discrepancies involve Hegseth’s assertions that the US has "overwhelmingly destroyed" Iranian drone and missile capabilities.

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Conversely, reports suggest that over half of the Islamic Republic’s arsenal remains operational.

Furthermore, the Secretary’s claims of "complete control" over Iranian airspace appear contradicted by recent battlefield developments.

Despite Hegseth’s repeated insistence that Iran possesses "no air defences" and is powerless against US sorties, President Trump recently confirmed a different reality.

During a White House briefing, Trump acknowledged that a "heat-seeking missile" downed an F-15, necessitating a rescue operation for two stranded American airmen within Iranian borders.

“He got lucky. It was a lucky hit,” Trump said.

White House dismisses allegations White House press secretary Anna Kelly countered these allegations, dismissing suggestions that Hegseth misled the Commander-in-Chief, reported the Post.

Kelly maintained that the President was always cognizant of Iran’s defensive capabilities and potential for retaliation.

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“He has always had the full picture of the conflict. Nothing has surprised him or our military planners, who were prepared for any possible contingency,” she said.

On Monday, Rep. Yassamin Ansari (D-Ariz.) announced plans to introduce impeachment articles against Hegseth. The move follows accusations of war crimes linked to Trump-authorised strikes targeting Iran’s civilian infrastructure, including power grids, desalination facilities, and bridges.

“Trump is escalating a devastating, illegal war, threatening massive war crimes and targeting civilian infrastructure in Iran. In the last 48 hours alone, the rhetoric has crossed every line. Pete Hegseth is complicit,” Ansari wrote on social media platform X.

“I’ve called for the 25th Amendment and am introducing Articles of Impeachment against Hegseth,” Ansari added.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell referred to scrutiny of Hegseth’s public messaging as “lies and propaganda.”

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“Secretary Hegseth has provided the Commander-in-Chief with decisive military options to achieve our clear, scoped objectives: destroy Iran’s missile arsenal, annihilate their Navy, destroy their terrorist proxies, and ensure Iran can never obtain a nuclear weapon,” Parnell said in a statement.

“The Washington Post is pushing a fake story of failure,” he added.

Iran, the US and Israel reached a two-week ceasefire on Wednesday as President Trump pulled back from his threats to destroy Iranian civilisation.

Varying reports on ceasefire terms Trump initially said Iran had proposed a “workable” 10-point plan that could help end the war he launched with Israel on 28 February. But he later called the plan fraudulent without elaborating. Trump has said ending Iran’s nuclear programme was a key war goal.

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