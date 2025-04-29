Is Pete Hegseth’s job safe after Signal controversies? Donald Trump says Defense Secretary is going to get…

Pete Hegseth, floundering in controversies since his Signal chat revealed the plans to target Houthis in Yemen, will continue to serve as United States Secretary of Defense as President Donald Trump reaffirmed his support to him despite the ongoing controversies.

In an interview with Atlantic, Donald Trump said Pete Hegseth is “gonna get it together”.

“I think he’s a smart guy. He is a talented guy. He’s got a lot of energy. He’s been beat up by this, very much so. But I had a talk with him, a positive talk, but I had a talk with him,” Trump said.

When asked if Pete Hegseth would continue to serve in the federal government as Defense Secretary, Donald Trump said, “Yeah, he’s safe.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt had also told reporters that Donald Trump “absolutely has confidence in the secretary’s ability to lead the Pentagon. It’s why he nominated him for this position. It’s why the Senate voted to confirm him in this position.”

Pete Hegseth came under fire after sharing some details of an impending attack on the Houthi militants in two chats on Signal.

After the Signalgate which saw a journalist involved in secret war planning, a New York Times report revealed that Pete Hegseth shared details of the Yemen strike in a Signal chat that included his wife and brother.

Recently, a former top Pentagon spokesperson exposed how Pete Hegseth had unleashed chaos at the defense headquarters.

From mass firings to resignations to sensitive information leaks to a spiraling blame game — this is how the Department of Defense under leadership of Pete Hegseth has functioned in recent weeks, as per the ex-Pentagon official.

Three former senior advisers to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth – Dan Caldwell, a Hegseth aide; Colin Carroll, chief of staff to Deputy Defense Secretary Stephen Feinberg; and Darin Selnick, Hegseth's deputy chief of staff – were ousted by Pete Hegseth and later blamed for “leaking sensitive information”. Advertisement

All three have decried in a statement that the allegations were “baseless” and that they have not even been told what they were being investigated for.