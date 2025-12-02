Is rapper POORSTACY really dead? Confusion builds as friend says 26-year-old is ‘still fighting’

Hours after American rapper POORSTACY was reported dead due to a medical emergency in Florida, his friend has claimed that the 26-year-old was still alive, and “fighting”. This latest development has caused immense confusion over the rapper's condition.

Advertisement

What are the reports saying? According to a TMZ report, POORSTACY, whose real name is Carlito Junior Milfort, passed away early on Saturday after a sudden medical emergency at a Boca Raton hotel.

The report cited police officials to confirm the news of the death of the rapper, who has worked closely with Travis Barker. Authorities have not released details about what led to his apparent death.

The police said that the artist had been staying at the hotel for nearly 10 days with a woman and a toddler. No one else was hospitalised.

Friend refutes report As social media started flooding with RIP messages for the rapper, a friend of POORSTACY, under the Instagram handle ‘@hoodunderratchet’, reposted a story citing the TMZ report, and said he was “still fighting”.

Advertisement

“This n*** has not f**king passed yet!!!! I will say RIP when he is gone my brudda stil fighting and when the plug gets pulled I will then say Rip... I love you brudda, (sic)” he wrote.

This is the only known social media post to refute the TMZ report about the rapper's death; however, it did not say that the information about POORSTACY's hospitalisation was wrong.

Also Read | Nicki Minaj backs Trump at UN, supporting his stance on persecuted Christians

POORSTACY cause of death — Speculations A number of fan comments on the rapper's social media profiles seem to suggest that he died by suicide; however, authorities have not confirmed this claim yet.

The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner has, however, said that the cause of death is still under investigation.

Advertisement

TMZ spoke to an employee at the Boca Raton hotel, who revealed that the rapper was taken to a local hospital on Saturday morning owing to a medical emergency.

He had been living in the establishment for 10 days and had checked in with a woman and a toddler. There was no other report of injury at the hotel on Saturday.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist: Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 9999666555 Or help@vandrevalafoundation.com