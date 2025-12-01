Is Shopify down? Outage reports spike in US amid Cyber Monday sale craze

Multinational e-commerce platform Shopify was down on Monday at around 12.30 pm ET, with reports of issues spiking on outage tracker Downdetector and the platform itself admitting “issues when trying to login to Shopify”.

View full Image Screenshot from Downdetector showing outage reports about Shopify. ( Downdetector )

“Merchants may experience issues when trying to login to Shopify. We are currently investigating and will keep you updated," Shopify said in an update.

"Merchants may also encounter issues logging into POS, Mobile, and while attempting to contact Shopify Support,” the Canadian e-commerce giant added, acknowledging the issue.

“We are still investigating and applying mitigations for the admin and login issues. Please remain logged in on any devices that are currently logged in,” was the last update from Shopify, shared at 12.20 pm ET.

The outage comes on Cyber Monday, one of the biggest sale days in the US, which takes place annually on the first Monday after Thanksgiving.