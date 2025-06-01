Is the US stock market closed this Juneteenth? All you need to know

There are some pre-fixed days when major US stock exchanges remain non-operational. These majorly include federal holidays, and the likes of Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) remain closed on these days. In some cases, if a holiday lands on a weekend, the markets close on Friday before or the Monday after.

Why is Juneteenth celebrated in the US? Juneteenth marks June 19, 1865. That's when enslaved people in Texas finally learned they were free. Major General Gordon Granger announced it in Galveston. This happened two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. Enforcement lagged badly, especially in remote Confederate areas like Texas. For generations, Black communities celebrated this freedom day. Activists pushed tirelessly for wider recognition. They saw it as crucial American history.

Growing public support led to action. In 2021, Congress passed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act. President Biden signed it into law. Making it a federal holiday acknowledges a painful past, and it also celebrates the African-American resilience and the nation's hard-won freedom.

Will US stock exchanges remain closed on Juneteenth? Juneteenth falls on June 19, which is a federal holiday in the United States. According to the NYSE and Nasdaq calendars, June 19 will see the stock exchanges remaining closed due to the Juneteenth National Independence Day celebrations.

Juneteenth this year falls on a Thursday, which means trading during any other day of the week will not be affected.

Other US stock market holidays this year Other than June 19, no other holidays fall in June that will see the US stock market closed. The next federal holiday is the US Independence Day, which falls on July 4, 2025. On this day again, Nasdaq and NYSE will remain closed for the day.