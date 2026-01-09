Is there any limit to Trump's global powers? US President says there is one thing that can stop him

Is there any limit to Donald Trump's powers? The US President said that his powers are constrained not by international treaties but only by his “own morality."

When asked in an exclusive interview with The New York Times if there were any limits on his global powers, Trump said, “Yeah, there is one thing. My own morality. My own mind. It’s the only thing that can stop me.”

Also Read | Senate advances war powers bill to block Trump from further action in Venezuela

“I don’t need international law,” Trump was quoted as saying. “I’m not looking to hurt people," he added.

Advertisement

Trump's comments came days after he launched an operation to topple Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, and threatened a host of other countries plus the autonomous territory Greenland.

Also Read | Venezuela to buy ONLY American products with oil revenues, Trump says

When pressed further about whether his administration needed to abide by international law, Trump said, “I do.” But he made clear he would be the arbiter when such constraints applied to the United States.

“It depends on what your definition of international law is,” he told the New York Times.

US Senate votes to curb military action in Venezuela Trump's statement came as the US Senate advanced a resolution on Thursday that would bar him from further military action against Venezuela without congressional authorisation, a rare rebuke of the Republican leader.

Advertisement

The vote on a procedural measure to advance the war powers resolution was 52 to 47, as five of Trump's Republicans voted with every Democrat in favor of moving ahead. One Republican senator did not vote.

But even if this resolution reaches Trump's desk, the US President would likely veto it.

The vote took place days after the US captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in a dramatic military raid in Caracas on Saturday.

Many Democrats called Trump's “invasion” of Venezuela a “lawless act” since there was no authorisation from the US Congress.

Thursday's voting was a significant victory for lawmakers who have been arguing that Congress, not the president, should have the power to send troops to war, as spelt out in the Constitution.

Advertisement

Will Trump be impeached? On Tuesday, Trump urged House Republicans to turn around their political prospects, warning that Democrats would seek to impeach him for a third time if they retook control of Congress.

“You got to win the midterms,” Trump said at a party retreat. “They’ll find a reason to impeach me. I’ll get impeached,” he said.

Earlier, the call to impeach Trump grew among Democrats and on social media after the US launched "large-scale" attack against Venezuela.

Congresswoman Delia C. Ramirez took to X to condemn Trump's actions and said, “Many Americans woke up to a sick sense of deja vu. Under the guise of liberty, an administration of warmongers has lied to justify an invasion and is dragging us into an illegal, endless war so they can extract resources and expand their wealth.”

Advertisement

"We must pass Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s War Powers Resolution that asserts Congress' authorities, and Trump must be impeached," she wrote on X.