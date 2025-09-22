Is today the first day of Fall? 2025 Autumn Equinox explained: Symbolism, spiritual meaning & rituals to celebrate

The autumnal equinox — the official start of fall in the Northern Hemisphere — will occur on Monday, September 22, 2025, at precisely 2:19 p.m. EDT, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac. This astronomical event takes place when the sun crosses the celestial equator, an imaginary line in the sky directly above Earth’s equator.

Unlike solstices, which mark the longest and shortest days of the year, the equinox is unique in offering nearly equal hours of daylight and darkness across the globe. After the equinox, daylight steadily decreases until the winter solstice in December.

What happens during the Equinox? The equinox occurs twice each year — in September (autumnal) and March (vernal or spring). On these dates:

Earth’s axis is tilted neither toward nor away from the sun.

Day and night are roughly equal in length.

The sun appears to rise due east and set due west.

Observers can notice rapid changes in where the sun rises and sets on the horizon from one day to the next.

The word equinox itself comes from the Latin aequus (equal) and nox (night).

Meteorological vs Astronomical Fall Fall is defined in two ways:

Meteorological autumn: September, October, November.

Astronomical autumn: September 22 to the winter solstice in late December.

This period is marked by cooler temperatures, shorter days, falling leaves, and nature’s transition toward dormancy.

Why do we call it “Fall”? The season has two names: autumn and fall.

Autumn comes from the Latin autumnus and is favored in British English.

Fall originated in 16th-century Britain as a shortened version of phrases like “fall of the leaf.” Early writers used “fall of the year” or “fall of the leaves” to describe the season’s most visible change. Over time, the word was shortened to “fall,” which later became more common in American English.

Seasonal shifts and lifestyle In early fall, mornings and evenings often feel chilly while afternoons can still carry summer warmth. A light jacket or sweater is usually enough for the transition. By October, cooler temperatures and vibrant foliage take center stage, with scenic drives and weekend getaways dedicated to leaf-peeping.

Cultural traditions around the world The autumn equinox is tied to harvests and community celebrations across cultures:

Harvest festivals (Europe & North America): Feasts, music, dancing, and food-sharing mark the season’s abundance.

Harvest Moon: The full moon closest to the equinox, often celebrated with gatherings.

Mid-Autumn Festival (China): Families reunite, share mooncakes, and light lanterns symbolizing unity.

Higan (Japan): A time to honor ancestors by visiting graves and reflecting on family ties.

Pagan & Wiccan traditions: Celebrations at megalithic sites like Stonehenge mark the sunrise of the equinox.

Spiritual and symbolic meaning Beyond its science, autumn carries deep symbolism:

Transition and change: Just as trees shed their leaves, autumn invites people to release what no longer serves them.

Harvest and Gratitude: A time to reflect on abundance and achievements of the past year.

Preparation and renewal: The season prepares us for the introspection of winter.

Life’s cycle: Culturally, autumn reflects maturity, aging, and the beauty of life’s natural decline.

Rituals and practices People around the world mark the equinox with:

Gratitude lists to focus on blessings.

Decluttering homes and spaces to welcome new energy.

Intention-setting for the months ahead.

Meditation and yoga to stay grounded.

Nature walks to reconnect with seasonal rhythms.

Lighting candles or lanterns as symbols of reflection and thanks.

Following the equinox, days will shorten and nights lengthen as Earth tilts further from the sun. By November 2, 2025, the end of Daylight Saving Time will bring even earlier sunsets.