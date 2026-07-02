Is Trump profiting from US presidency? Mar-a-Lago rakes in $77 million as politics met profit

US President Donald Trump’s personal wealth soared, unlike any other president, as he returned to office for a second term last year, the annual disclosure released Tuesday by the Office of Government Ethics showed.

As his net worth is now estimated between $6 billion and $7.6 billion, CNN reported that Trump significantly increased income from his Florida properties — and a big winner last year was his Mar-a-Lago club.

Trump's net worth soars According to Forbes, Trump’s net worth nearly tripled in his first year back in office, from $2.4 billion to $6 billion. His crypto profits are a key part of that valuation gain.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg Billionaires Index estimated Trump's net worth to br around $7.6 billion.

The 'big winner' is Mar-a-Lago club The US President reportedly took in nearly $77.5 million from Mar-a-Lago — more than 50 percent over what he earned the previous year, and triple what he earned from the resort in 2020 — as heads of state and business people flocked to what Trump has dubbed his Winter White House.

During Trump’s first term, he reported taking in a consistent income of about $20 million to $25 million per year from Mar-a-Lago revenue. That jumped to about $50 million in 2024, and then $77.5 million in 2025, according to CNN.

At Doral, Trump took in around $75 million a year between 2017 and 2019, with that number falling to $44 million in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. The club rebounded, with Trump reporting that he made $110 million in income from Doral in 2024 and about $122 million in 2025.

Trump reportedly visited the properties, Mar-a-Lago and Trump National Doral, more than two dozen times since the beginning of last year, hosting million-dollar-per-plate fundraising dinners, feting foreign dignitaries and welcoming GOP galas as industry leaders and political groups scrambled to book their own events there as well.

Trump, according to CNN, also supercharged the money coming from Mar-a-Lago by raising the membership initiation fee to $1 million shortly before his reelection.

Trump's golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, is also doing well from the glow of the presidency. Trump got $38 million from his so-called Summer White House, up nearly 20%, the Associated Press reported.

In total his 16 golf courses and clubs around the world brought in more than $470 million in fees and licensing income.

Crypto holdings overshadow real estate business

The disclosure also shows that the resorts are being overshadowed in the president’s portfolio by more than $1.4 billion in income from his lucrative new cryptocurrency ventures, including the $TRUMP memecoin and World Liberty Financial, a company co-founded by Trump’s sons, CNN reported.

According to other reports, President Trump took in about $1.2 billion last year from various crypto holdings, overshadowing a real estate business that brought him fame and helped propel him to the nation's top office.

In total, Trump reported almost three times as much in crypto income last year as he made from his empire of golf clubs, hotels and resorts.

Running over 900 pages, the mandatory annual report showed Trump struck several other new veins of wealth last year.

He took in tens of millions from new property holdings in foreign countries eager to please a man with power over where to deploy the US military and how much to charge in tariffs.

And he got tens of million more suing media companies worried they could lose their broadcast licenses or not get deals approved by his regulators.

Ever the salesman, Trump even made big money off the smallest of things, pulling in millions by slapping his name on Bibles, guitars and watches — the latter alone bringing in $4.7 million.

Is Trump profiting from his office? The 'confluence of politics and profit'

The annual report raised questions about whether he is profiting from his high office. The White House denied he was profiting from the presidency, according to the BBC. Trump, meanwhile, said "everybody" was profiting from rising stock markets, and he doesn't get involved with his personal finances.

The White House has repeatedly said that Trump has acted only in the public interest, never gets involved in a family business run by his two oldest sons and has zero conflicts of interest.

Some ethics experts described the confluence of politics and profit as a blatant opportunity for special interests to get a direct line to Trump.

“People are going to Mar-a-Lago because they want proximity to the president,” Robert Weissman, the co-president of Public Citizen, a consumer rights advocacy group, told CNN.

“A whisper in the president’s ear is worth an awful lot – more than what they’re paying to get in the door,” Weissman added.

Anna Kelly, a White House spokeswoman, reportedly claimed in a statement that “neither the President nor his family has ever engaged — or will ever engage — in conflicts of interest.

She added that “all actions by President Trump and his administration are taken in the best interest of the American people.”