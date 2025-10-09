Subscribe

Is Trump sick? US President to undergo ‘physical exam’ as health concerns linger

US President Donald Trump will undergo a physical exam at Walter Reed Medical Center amid health concerns, including swelling and bruising. Despite prior diagnoses, the White House insists he remains in excellent health. 

Written By Mausam Jha
Updated9 Oct 2025, 06:34 AM IST
Advertisement
Secretary of State Marco Rubio whispers to President Donald Trump, who is holding the note Rubio handed to him, during a roundtable meeting on antifa in the State Dining Room at the White House, Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Secretary of State Marco Rubio whispers to President Donald Trump, who is holding the note Rubio handed to him, during a roundtable meeting on antifa in the State Dining Room at the White House, Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)

US President Donald Trump is scheduled to undergo a physical exam on Friday amid growing concerns about his health, which have been raised due to noticeable bruising and swelling in recent months.

Advertisement

“On Friday morning, President Trump will visit Walter Reed Medical Center for a planned meeting and remarks with the troops. While there, President Trump will stop by for his routine yearly check up,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement Wednesday.

“President Trump is considering going to the Middle East shortly thereafter.”

While the White House described the visit as his regular yearly physical, the 79-year-old president had an annual exam just six months ago, on April 11.

Also Read: What is Donald Trump hiding? Bruised hand covered in makeup - watch viral video

Since then, Trump has been spotted with swollen ankles and a persistent bruise on his right hand. The White House said in July that Trump had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, but physicians had otherwise found the president to be in “excellent health.”

Advertisement

Trump’s ankle swelling, his doctor said, is related to the vein disease, which occurs when damaged valves inside the veins struggle to keep blood flowing from the legs back to the heart. Leavitt previously called it a “common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70.” The disorder affects about one in 20 adults, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Advertisement

A subsequent memo from White House physician Sean Barbabella said doctors found “no evidence of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) or arterial disease” and that “no signs of heart failure, renal impairment, or systemic illness were identified.”

Also Read: Donald Trump’s mysterious hand bruise photo goes viral again — Health speculation explodes online

The White House has explained that the visible bruising on Donald Trump’s hand, which has persisted for months, is a result of “minor soft tissue irritation from frequent hand-shaking” and a side effect of the aspirin therapy he takes as part of a cardiovascular prevention routine.

Trump, who became the oldest president ever sworn into office in January, has consistently claimed to be in good health. In a recent interview with Newsmax, he stated, “I feel the same or better than I did 30 years ago.”

Advertisement
I feel the same or better than I did 30 years ago.

Meanwhile, his predecessor, Joe Biden, dropped out of the 2024 election amid concerns about his mental acuity. During his first term, Trump was less open about when he underwent medical evaluations.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

Key Takeaways
  • Regular health check-ups are crucial, especially for older adults.
  • Visible symptoms may not always indicate serious health issues.
  • Public figures' health can significantly impact political perceptions and credibility.
 
 
Donald Trump
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
Business NewsNewsUs NewsIs Trump sick? US President to undergo ‘physical exam’ as health concerns linger
Read Next Story