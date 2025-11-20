Is Trump softening crackdown on immigration, H-1B visas? US President says Saudi investors can bring their own workers

Amid launching an aggressive crackdown on immigration and H-1B visas, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that Saudi investors can bring their own workers to the US who in turn can teach Americans.

Trump made the remarks during a keynote address to a business gathering at a Saudi investment conference which took place a day after he hosted Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler Mohammed bin Salman at the White House.

Addressing the summit, Trump said, “If you are coming here and if you find that we don't have people that did (work) before, we are allowing you (to bring people). To get those plants open, we want you to get that, and we want you to teach our people how to make computer chips and other things.”

Trump added that he might take a little heat from the people — the people who love him and the people he loves.

“You can't come in and open up a massive computer chip factory for billions of dollars like being done in Arizona, and think you are going to hire people off an unemployment line. They have to bring thousands of people with them, and I am going to welcome those people,” said Trump.

Stating that he loves his conservative friends, Trump added, “I love MAGA, but this is MAGA and those people are going to teach our people how to make computer chips and in a short period of time, our people are going to be great.”

During the address, Trump said that 270 billion in agreements and sales are being signed at a US-Saudi Investment Forum between dozens of companies.

“I want to thank you for bringing all those jobs and all those great opportunities to America.”

In a message to all the leaders and investors at the Forum, Trump said that under the Trump Administration, America is back — and America is open for business.

Trump takes jibe at Joe Biden Trump also took a potshot at the former President, saying in four long years, Joe Biden secured less than $1 trillion dollars.

"In nine short months, I have secured $18 trillion dollars to rebuild our factories, create hundreds of thousands of jobs, and bring back those beautiful words — MADE IN AMERICA.

The US President also claimed that 1.9 million more American-born workers are employed today than when he took office.

“Under Biden, 1 out of every 4 new jobs went to increase the size of the federal government. Under my administration, 100% of all new jobs created came out of the private sector.”

Trump stated that a company named GE Aerospace would deliver dozens of new airplane engines for 787 Dreamliners to Saudi Arabia.