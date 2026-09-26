Is US preparing for Cuba operation? Army Reserve seeks units for possible Southern Command mission: Report

An internal US Army message, reviewed by CBS News, reportedly revealed that the Army Reserve is examining whether it can provide the military's Southern Command with police forces, medical personnel and other support units within the next four months.

Though the message makes no reference to Cuba, the request is for continued military planning aimed at Cuba, multiple US officials told CBS News.

As per the report, there is no indication in the document that any units have received deployment orders.

The message does not even identify how many troops would be needed in the Southern Command's region, which covers Central and South America, including the Caribbean.

It also does not specify where the forces could be sent or what operation they would support.

The document reviewed by CBS News claimed that Army Reserve headquarters is seeking feedback from subordinate commands on the possible availability of six types of formations that would fall under the authority of US Southern Command.

The units would "possibly [be] needed in 90-120 days," according to the message, which directs commands to provide feedback to Army Reserve headquarters by September 25.

Among the units is a combat sustainment support battalion that specializes in coordinating logistics such as transportation, maintenance, fuel and supply needs, along with an engineer battalion.

The document also seeks an expeditionary sustainment command that would oversee logistics across a theater of operations, CBS News reported.

The document generated also calls for a medical brigade to command and coordinate medical units, as well as a forward resuscitative and surgical detachment to provide emergency surgery and trauma care closer to US forces.

Finally, the document seeks a military police brigade — these units typically oversee military police forces responsible for security, detention and other law enforcement missions.

Mint could not confirm the report.

'Operational security concerns' Meanwhile, a spokesperson for US Southern Command told the outlet, "Due to operational security concerns, we do not disclose details or comment on US operational movements or potential deployment timelines associated with current or future operations, contingencies, or planning."

"However, US Southern Command continuously coordinates with the Joint Force to assess a range of potential requirements across its [area of responsibility] in support of assigned missions," the spokesperson added.

Earlier this year, American forces conducted reconnaissance operations on the seafloor and maritime approaches surrounding the Cuban island, multiple US military personnel told CBS News.

Separately, US airpower components were placed on heightened readiness and directed to pre-stage personnel for potential deployment.

Those plans, however, did not come to fruition. CBS News is withheld certain details from publication that could potentially put US service members at risk.

The purported planning comes as the Trump administration puts intense economic pressure on Cuba and urges the island nation to make political reforms.

Cuba’s geopolitical situation took a dramatic turn in January when US commandos captured the island’s top ally, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, and whisked him away to New York to stand trial on drug charges.

Since then, Venezuela has cut off fuel exports to Cuba and interim President Delcy Rodríguez has been embraced by Trump, with whom she met with this week on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

US sanctions against Cuba According to Bloomberg, the Trump administration is hammering Cuba with economic sanctions and a de-facto fuel blockade that have exacerbated blackouts and led to shortages of basic goods.

Even when the power grid is functioning, fuel restrictions mean most people only have electricity for a few hours a day, Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernández de Cossío was quoted as saying on Friday.

In response to the crisis, Cuba rolled out more than 170 proposals, giving the private sector freer rein and loosening rules about imports.

But those free-market reforms won’t work as the US is “starving or asphyxiating the people of Cuba into submission,” said the minister, who is responsible for managing ties with the US.

Talks between Washington and Havana have effectively ground to a halt as a result of continued US pressure, De Cossío added. He also flagged what he described as contradictions in Trump’s speech to the United Nations this week.

Ending more than 67 years of one-party rule in Cuba is a priority for Trump and the Republican Party. However, some analysts argue that could change if the Democrats gain control of the House and Senate during November’s midterm elections.