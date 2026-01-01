Is Verizon down? Users report widespread network outages in multiple US cities—What does SOS mean on your phone?

Various users took to social media and flagged Verizon Communications’ network being down in Chicago, Florida, and other US cities.

Around 1:11 pm ET, over 130,000 users reported problems with Verizon’s services, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector, which monitors outages by gathering status updates from various sources, including user-submitted reports on its platform.

Downdetector also recorded more than 1,700 reported issues each for T-Mobile and AT&T services. The true number of users affected may differ from Downdetector’s figures, as the data is based on user-submitted reports.

Why is phone in SOS mode Seeing SOS on your phone indicates that it is not connected to a cellular network. According to Apple, “If you see SOS or 'SOS only' in the status bar, your device isn't connected to your cellular network, but you can still make emergency calls through other carrier networks.”

iPhone 14 and newer models feature satellite SOS, allowing you to call 911 even when there’s no cellular coverage, unless you’re in an area where no signal can reach. Android phones also let you make 911 calls without service, though this function isn’t labeled as SOS mode.

SOS mode doesn’t make your phone useless While SOS mode shows that your phone isn’t connected to a cellular network, it doesn’t render it unusable. Most modern devices can still make calls, send texts, and access the internet over Wi-Fi. If you have a Wi-Fi connection, your phone will function normally, though you can only communicate with other devices also connected to the same or accessible Wi-Fi network while in SOS mode.

Verizon responds after outage Verizon stated said it was aware of the problem and that engineers were working to determine the cause and fix it.

“We are aware of an issue impacting wireless voice and data services for some customers. Our engineers are engaged and are working to identify and solve the issue quickly. We understand how important reliable connectivity is and apologize for the inconvenience,” Verizon said on X.

It added, “Verizon engineering teams are continuing to address today's service interruptions. Our teams remain fully deployed and are focused on the issue. We understand the impact this has on your day and remain committed to resolving this as quickly as possible.”

Verizon experienced a nationwide wireless outage in late 2024 that affected more than 100,000 users at its peak. The incident attracted the attention of the Federal Communications Commission after multiple services were disrupted and some iPhone users were left in “SOS” mode.