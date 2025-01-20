As Virgin River fans eagerly await the release of season 6 in December 2024, discussions for a potential season 8 are already in the works. Benjamin Hollingsworth, who plays fan-favorite Dan Brady, as per a What's on Netflix report, revealed that conversations about the next season are ongoing within the show's writer's room. While season 7 has already been confirmed with an official renewal, Hollingsworth’s comments suggest that Netflix is already planning ahead for more episodes of the popular drama.

Hollingsworth hints at Brady's storyline Hollingsworth recently shared insights into his character’s ongoing development during an interview on Popternative, the report stated. While focusing on season 7, the actor teased that Brady's relationship with firefighting and his financial struggles would continue to evolve. "We’ll explore a little bit more of Brady’s relationship to fighting fires," he reportedly said, addressing unresolved issues from season 6, including his bank account challenges. Fans can expect a deeper dive into Brady’s character and potential resolution to his storylines.

Season 7 and character-driven narratives While the focus remains on season 7, which is expected to build upon the rich, character-driven stories that have defined the show in recent seasons, Hollingsworth's conversation with showrunner Patrick Sean Smith revealed that the creative team is already looking ahead to what comes next. “I just had a conversation with Sean, and obviously, we need to be renewed for season eight, but he’s already thinking toward that," Hollingsworth was quoted as saying, hinting at the continued development of the show.

Netflix’s confidence in Virgin River’s longevity The success of Virgin River has led to early renewals for each season since season 2, The show remains a consistent hit for Netflix. Hollingsworth credits the show's longevity to its passionate fanbase, saying, "As long as it’s engaging and people are wanting to watch more of it and come back, that’s the overall goal."

Prequel spin-off and Season 7 production As fans look forward to season 7, attention is also shifting to the potential prequel spin-off. Hinted at in a backdoor pilot during season 6, the spin-off is currently in development. Production for season 7 is expected to begin in March, with more updates likely to emerge soon after.

Until Netflix officially announces a renewal for season 8, fans can continue to enjoy the upcoming release of season 7 and the excitement surrounding the future of Virgin River.

