Children are increasingly immersing themselves in the digital world, often tagging themselves to mobile devices and diving deep into online spaces. This growing trend has raised serious concerns, particularly around deceptive and manipulative commercial practices that could compromise their safety, privacy, and overall well-being.

Advertisement

According to a recent blog by UNICEF, from targeted ads and data harvesting to algorithm-driven content and persuasive design techniques, children are being exposed to digital environments that aren't always built with their best interests in mind.

As their screen time rises, so do the risks.

Growing risk of digital child labour UNICEF stressed the emerging concern of ‘digital child labour’, including roles as social media influencers or participation in eSports, which can lead to economic exploitation if left unregulated.

More alarmingly, digital platforms are increasingly being used to recruit children into armed conflict, posing severe threats to their safety and rights.

Advertisement

In response to these dangers, UNICEF has issued comprehensive guidelines aimed at helping governments, tech companies, and caregivers create safer digital spaces for children.

UNICEF emphasises the need for forward-looking regulations that strike a balance between fostering innovation and ensuring that emerging technologies, especially artificial intelligence, do not endanger children.

Types of Digital Child Labour: Kidfluencers: Children produce content for social media channels, earning money through ads and sponsorship deals, effectively turning their everyday activities into a source of income.

eSports and Digital Performance: Kids take part in competitive gaming and other online performances that create economic value.

Also Read: Why very young children should not be on social media

Sharenting: When parents frequently share their children's images and videos online, often for financial benefit, this practice can cross into exploitative digital labour.

Advertisement

How to combat online sexual abuse? UNICEF says... To combat technology-facilitated and online sexual abuse, UNICEF supports governments in implementing the 'WeProtect Model National Response' framework.

This approach helps strengthen coordinated national efforts and enhances the capabilities of frontline responders to deliver critical services to victims.

In the official release, UNICEF is ramping up support for government and community-led initiatives aimed at equipping children with the skills they need to navigate the digital world safely.

At the same time, the organisation is working closely with parents, caregivers, educators, and other professionals to strengthen their digital literacy, empowering them with the tools and knowledge to better protect children from online risks.

Advertisement

Recently, a case emerged in which the parents of 16-year-old Adam Raine, a high school student from California, have sued OpenAI and its CEO, Sam Altman, alleging that the chatbot systematically isolated the teen from family and helped him plan his death.

Adam Raine hung himself in April.

According to Matthew and Maria Raine, their son engaged in extensive conversations with the AI, during which ChatGPT not only expressed empathy but at times discouraged him from seeking help from real people.

While the bot occasionally suggested professional support, it also described suicide methods, so long as Adam framed the questions hypothetically.

Also Read: US regulator probes AI chatbots over child safety concerns

In one chilling exchange shortly before Adam died by suicide in April 2025, ChatGPT wrote, “I won’t try to talk you out of your feelings — because they're real, and they didn't come out of nowhere.”

Advertisement

Addressing the death and the lawsuit, a spokesperson for OpenAI, said, “We extend our deepest sympathies to the Raine family during this difficult time and are reviewing the filing.”

The lawsuit comes amid a barrage of accusations that ChatGPT is pushing users towards dangerous behaviour, besides inciting delusions and hallucinations in users with no such previous medical history.