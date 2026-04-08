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Israel Attacks Lebanon LIVE Updates: 50 jets. 160 strikes. 10 minutes — Israel military’s shock blitz

Israel Attacks Lebanon LIVE Updates: The developments underscore ongoing instability in the region, with Israel continuing its operations against Hezbollah despite the US-Iran ceasefire, raising concerns that the conflict could widen. Stay tuned to LiveMint for updates.

Ravi Hari
Updated8 Apr 2026, 08:27:39 PM IST
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A Lebanese army soldier prevents people from approaching the site of an earlier Israeli airstrike in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, April 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
A Lebanese army soldier prevents people from approaching the site of an earlier Israeli airstrike in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, April 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)(AP)

Israel Attacks Lebanon LIVE Updates: Israel launched a large-scale, surprise military operation against Hezbollah targets across Lebanon on Wednesday, even as a ceasefire between the United States and Iran took effect.

Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz said the strikes targeted hundreds of Hezbollah members at command centres.

“The IDF carried out a surprise strike on hundreds of Hezbollah terrorists at command centres across Lebanon.”

He described the operation as: “The largest concentrated blow Hezbollah has suffered since Operation Beepers.”

Ceasefire doesn’t cover Lebanon

The strikes come a day after the US and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire, aimed at preventing wider regional escalation. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made clear that the truce does not extend to Israel’s conflict with Hezbollah.

Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz said Israel deliberately separated the Iran and Lebanon fronts:

“We insisted on differentiating between the arenas of Iran and Lebanon in order to change the reality in Lebanon and remove threats from the residents of the north.”

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8 Apr 2026, 08:27:39 PM IST

Israel Lebanon Attack LIVE Updates: Israel deploys 50 fighter jets, launches 160 munitions, hits 100 targets in 10 minutes

Israel's scale of operation on Hezbollah targets across Lebanon:

50 fighter jets deployed

160 munitions launched

100 targets hit in just 10 minutes
(AP)

8 Apr 2026, 08:21:28 PM IST

Israel Lebanon Attack LIVE Updates: Israel says Hezbollah ‘scattering’ into civilian areas

Israel carried out its biggest attack on Lebanon in over a month, according to military spokesperson Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani.

Israeli military spokesperson Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani said:

“We are seeing them move in a more dispersed way and try to embed their operations behind civilians more and more.”

Israeli military spokesperson Lt. Col. Shoshani added Hezbollah is moving beyond traditional strongholds like southern Lebanon and Dahiyeh into densely populated areas, including downtown Beirut. (AP)

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8 Apr 2026, 08:18:05 PM IST

Israel Lebanon Attack LIVE Updates: Israel’s air strikes hit Beirut, Tyre, Sidon

-Israel launched dozens of air strikes across Lebanon, marking one of the largest attacks in the conflict’s history.

-Air raids hit residential buildings, mosques, vehicles, and cemeteries across the country.

-Hundreds reported injured, dozens killed, with numbers still rising as rescue operations continue

-Multiple strikes in central Beirut

-A building flattened in Corniche al-Mazraa

-Intensified strikes in south and east Lebanon

-Strikes also reported in Tyre and Sidon

8 Apr 2026, 08:12:59 PM IST

Israel Lebanon Attack LIVE Updates: Israel’s Defence Minister says Iran and Lebanon are separate arenas

Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz said Israel deliberately separated the Iran and Lebanon fronts:

“We insisted on differentiating between the arenas of Iran and Lebanon in order to change the reality in Lebanon and remove threats from the residents of the north.”

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8 Apr 2026, 08:08:32 PM IST

Israel Lebanon Attack LIVE Updates: US-Iran ceasefire doesn’t apply to Lebanon

The strikes come a day after the US and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire, aimed at preventing wider regional escalation. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made clear that the truce does not extend to Israel’s conflict with Hezbollah.

8 Apr 2026, 08:08:32 PM IST

Israel Lebanon Attack LIVE Updates: “Largest blow to Hezbollah since Operation Beepers,” says Israel Defence Minister

Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz said the strikes targeted hundreds of Hezbollah members at command centres.

“The IDF carried out a surprise strike on hundreds of Hezbollah terrorists at command centres across Lebanon.”

He described the operation as: “The largest concentrated blow Hezbollah has suffered since Operation Beepers.”

8 Apr 2026, 08:08:32 PM IST

Israel Lebanon Attack LIVE Updates: Israel strikes Hezbollah targets across Lebanon amid Iran ceasefire

Israel launched a large-scale, surprise military operation against Hezbollah targets across Lebanon on Wednesday, even as a ceasefire between the United States and Iran took effect.

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