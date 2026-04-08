Israel Attacks Lebanon LIVE Updates: 50 jets. 160 strikes. 10 minutes — Israel military’s shock blitz

Israel Attacks Lebanon LIVE Updates: Israel launched a large-scale, surprise military operation against Hezbollah targets across Lebanon on Wednesday, even as a ceasefire between the United States and Iran took effect.

Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz said the strikes targeted hundreds of Hezbollah members at command centres.

“The IDF carried out a surprise strike on hundreds of Hezbollah terrorists at command centres across Lebanon.”

He described the operation as: “The largest concentrated blow Hezbollah has suffered since Operation Beepers.”

Ceasefire doesn’t cover Lebanon

The strikes come a day after the US and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire, aimed at preventing wider regional escalation. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made clear that the truce does not extend to Israel’s conflict with Hezbollah.

Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz said Israel deliberately separated the Iran and Lebanon fronts:

“We insisted on differentiating between the arenas of Iran and Lebanon in order to change the reality in Lebanon and remove threats from the residents of the north.”