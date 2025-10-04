‘Israel must immediately stop bombing of Gaza’: Donald Trump after Hamas agrees to release all Oct 7 attack hostages

US President Donald Trump on Friday (US time) ordered Israel to ‘immediately’ stop bombing the Gaza Strip after Hamas said it had accepted some elements of his plan to end the nearly two-year war and return all the remaining hostages taken in the October 7, 2023, attack.

"Based on the Statement just issued by Hamas, I believe they are ready for a lasting PEACE. Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the Hostages out safely and quickly!" Trump posted on Truth Social which was also shared by the White House on its official X handle.

Hamas, in its statement, said it was willing to release the hostages and hand over power to other Palestinians, but that other aspects of the plan require further consultations among Palestinians. Senior Hamas officials suggested there were still major disagreements that required further negotiations, according to news agency AP.

What did Hamas say? "The movement announces its approval for the release of all hostages - living and remains - according to the exchange formula included in President Trump's proposal,"Hamas said in a statement, adding it was ready to enter talks "to discuss the details".

The militant group said it agreed to hand over power in Gaza to a body of Palestinian technocrats but said decisions on the territory's long-term future would need to be discussed within a Palestinian framework "in which Hamas will participate and contribute responsibly".

Hamas's statement, however, made no mention of its intentions on disarmament, a key part of the US president's plan and a move the group has previously resisted.

Mahmoud Mardawi, a senior Hamas official, told news agency AFP, after the statement, the group welcomed Trump's proposal, but that "without clear terms, criteria, and transparency, we need clarification and confirmation through a negotiated agreement".

But Trump welcomed the Hamas statement which came hours after he had issued an ultimatum to the Palestinian militant group, warning that it must agree to a proposed Gaza peace deal by Sunday evening, or it will face more attacks.

Unanimous Palestinian stance Hamas said aspects of the proposal touching on the future of the Gaza Strip and Palestinian rights should be decided on the basis of a “unanimous Palestinian stance” reached with other factions and based on international law.

The statement also made no mention of Hamas disarming, a key Israeli demand included in Trump’s proposal.

President Donald Trump's Gaza Plan? On Monday, White House released the 20-point blueprint for ending the war between Israel and Hamas under which all hostages, living and dead, would be returned within 72 hours of a ceasefire. It refers to a redeveloped "New Gaza" in future.

President Trump laid out a 20-point plan, backed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, for ending the Israel-Hamas war and establishing a post war governance in the war-battered Palestinian territory. Trump's plan would establish a temporary governing board that would be headed by Trump and include former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

The ‘Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict’ called for Gaza to become “a deradicalised terror-free zone that does not pose a threat to its neighbours” and pledges redevelopment “for the benefit of the people of Gaza, who have suffered more than enough”.

No immediate response from Israel Trump's peace plan was already accepted by Israel and welcomed internationally. But after Hamas and Trump's fresh comments, there was no immediate response from Israel, which is largely shut down for the Jewish Sabbath.

The Key mediators Egypt and Qatar welcomed the latest developments, and Majed Al Ansari, a spokesman for Qatar's Foreign Ministry, said they would “continue discussions on the plan.”

A spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he “urges all parties to seize the opportunity to bring the tragic conflict in Gaza to an end.” French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on social media that “the release of all hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza are within reach!”

Macron thanks Trump French President Emmanuel Macron said the release of all hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza are within reach and that the Hamas' commitment must be followed up without delay.

“We now have the opportunity to make decisive progress towards peace. France will play its full part in line with its efforts at the United Nations, alongside the United States, Israelis and Palestinians, and all of its international partners,” Macron said in a post on X thanking President Trump and his team for their commitment to peace.