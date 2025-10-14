Donald Trump hailed on TIME cover for Middle East ‘Triumph’ amid Israel-Hamas peace deal

Time Magazine’s next cover spotlights President Donald Trump’s ‘triumph’ in the Middle East, coinciding with global attention on the first phase of the Israel-Hamas peace deal.

On Monday, Time, the American weekly magazine, unveiled its next edition featuring President Trump confidently looking forward with the title, “His Triumph.”

"The living Israeli hostages held in Gaza have been freed under the first phase of Donald Trump's peace plan, alongside a Palestinian prisoner release," Time wrote on X, sharing a link to its story ‘How the Trump Administration Sealed the Gaza Ceasefire Deal’

"The deal may become a signature achievement of Trump's second term, and it could mark a strategic turning point for the Middle East," the Magazine said.

President Trump took a victory lap in Israel and Egypt on Monday as he signed the Gaza ceasefire deal with world leaders from across the globe at the Egyptian seaside resort of Sharm El-Sheikh.

On the same day, President Trump addressed the Israeli Knesset and received standing applause from Israeli lawmakers as he hailed the peace deal and the great friendship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The cover is a stark contrast to the earlier, unflattering covers Time magazine has done of President Trump over the years. Although the magazine has already named him Person of the Year twice, most recently in 2024.

Is Time Magazine still in business? asked Trump In February 2025, Time magazine's cover featured billionaire Elon Musk sitting behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, a move likely intended to stoke US President Donald Trump's ire. The otherwise simple red cover featured Musk, coffee in hand, sitting behind the presidential desk, flanked by American and presidential flags.

On February 9, addressing the media at the White House during a meeting with the Japanese prime minister, Trump was asked if he had seen the cover. Replying, he said he had not yet seen the cover and said, "No... Is Time Magazine still in business? I didn't even know that."

Before travelling to Israel, Trump said on Monday that “the war is over.” Speaking on board Air Force One, he said the ceasefire would hold and a "Board of Peace" would quickly be set up for Gaza, which he said looked like a "demolition site".

The war is over.

Trump's peace deal on Israel-Hamas war has earned him rare praise from various quarters.

The last 20 living Israeli hostages returned home early Monday after more than two years of captivity following the October 7, 2023, terrorist attack. Only four of the 28 bodies of Israeli hostages have been handed over so far, however. It is part of a larger swap that saw Israel free nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees.