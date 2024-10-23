Israel: Blinken urges ceasefire in Gaza, calls for access to aid, says: ‘death of Yahya Sinwar creates…’ | 10 Points

Israel news: US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on October 22 urged Israel to “work towards a ceasefire in Gaza”, as per an AFP report. This is his 11th visit to the Middle East since October 7, 2023, and his first since Israel started attacking Lebanon in September to “strike” at Hezbollah, it added.
The timing of his visit is also in focus as Israel is considering how to respond to Iran's retaliatory missile strikes on its facilities on October 1 this year.
This comes as Israel continues to decimate the Jabalia neighbourhood in north Gaza, block all humanitarian aid to the besieged strip for 11 consecutive days, and increase strikes on Lebanon.
- Israel's strikes on the Lebanese capital, Beirut, continued on October 22, even warning residents to evacuate the city's southern suburbs. It has killed at least 1,552 civilians since the attacks began on September 23, as per an AFP tally of the announced death toll. Overnight, it has killed 28 civilians on October 22, including in Hermel (5), Nabatiyeh (5) and Beirut's largest public health facility, the Rafic Hariri Hospital 18).
- According to the Israel Defence Force (IDF), Hezbollah fired 140 projectiles into the country on October 22. No casualties were reported. "As of 23:00 (2000 GMT), approximately 140 projectiles that were fired by the Hezbollah terrorist organization have crossed from Lebanon into Israel today," the Israeli military said.
(With inputs from AFP)
