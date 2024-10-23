Israel news: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for a ceasefire in Gaza during his visit, highlighting the opportunity for a truce following the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. He urged Israel to enhance humanitarian aid access amid huge civilian casualties in the conflict.

Israel news: US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on October 22 urged Israel to “work towards a ceasefire in Gaza", as per an AFP report. This is his 11th visit to the Middle East since October 7, 2023, and his first since Israel started attacking Lebanon in September to “strike" at Hezbollah, it added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The timing of his visit is also in focus as Israel is considering how to respond to Iran's retaliatory missile strikes on its facilities on October 1 this year.

This comes as Israel continues to decimate the Jabalia neighbourhood in north Gaza, block all humanitarian aid to the besieged strip for 11 consecutive days, and increase strikes on Lebanon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top 10 Latest Updates on Blinken's Visit to Israel Blinken told Israeli President Isaac Herzog that the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar had presented an “opportunity" for a truce and deal for hostage release, AFP reported. “I believe very much that the death of Sinwar does create an important opportunity to bring the hostages home, to bring the war to an end and to ensure Israel's security," Blinken said in Tel Aviv.

Earlier, speaking to Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, Blinken also called for humanitarian aid to be allowed into the besieged Palestinian territory. This came as concerns rose about the tens of thousands of civilians trapped due to Israeli hardened assault in north Gaza.

Washington had earlier warned Israel it may stop some military assistance if Israel refuses to improve access to humanitarian aid in Gaza. One US official told AFP that while Netanyahu recognised the “seriousness" of Blinken's warnings, “it's the results that matter".

On Lebanon, Blinken called for a “diplomatic resolution" and compliance with a UN resolution that ended Israel's previous standoff with Hezbollah in 2006. The US — Israel's top ally and arms supplier — has previously failed to leverage an end to the Gaza attacks or secure a temporary ceasefire in Lebanon.

Update on Gaza In Gaza, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine or UNRWA, has warned that 400,000 civilians are trapped due to Israeli attacks in northern Gaza, particularly the Jabalia refugee camp.

The only medical facility still only partially functioning in the targeted area of northern Gaza has “no medicine or medical supplies", warned Kamal Adwan Hospital director Hossam Abu Safia. “People are being killed in the streets, and we can't help them. Bodies are lying on the streets."

Israel has killed at least 42,718 people in Gaza, mostly civilians and largely women and children, according to figures from the local health ministry. Notably, this number has remained around 40,000 since June as hospitals and administration infrastructure in the region has effectively collapsed.

Update on Lebanon - Israel's strikes on the Lebanese capital, Beirut, continued on October 22, even warning residents to evacuate the city's southern suburbs. It has killed at least 1,552 civilians since the attacks began on September 23, as per an AFP tally of the announced death toll. Overnight, it has killed 28 civilians on October 22, including in Hermel (5), Nabatiyeh (5) and Beirut's largest public health facility, the Rafic Hariri Hospital 18). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- According to the Israel Defence Force (IDF), Hezbollah fired 140 projectiles into the country on October 22. No casualties were reported. "As of 23:00 (2000 GMT), approximately 140 projectiles that were fired by the Hezbollah terrorist organization have crossed from Lebanon into Israel today," the Israeli military said.

(With inputs from AFP)