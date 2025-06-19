Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu thanks Donald Trump for support in 'defending nation's skies' amid conflict with Iran

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has thanked US President Donald Trump for the United States' support in the ongoing conflict with Iran.

What did the Israeli PM say?

"I want to thank President Trump, a great friend of the state of Israel," Netanyahu said in a televised statement.

“I thank him for being at our side, and I thank him for the support of the United States in defending Israel's skies. We are striking the ayatollahs' regime with tremendous power. We are hitting their nuclear programme, their missiles, their military headquarters, the symbols of their power. We are suffering numerous losses, painful losses. But the home front is solid, the people are strong and the state of Israel is stronger than ever," the Israeli PM said.

He also stated that Israel was striking Iran with full power, and also acknowledged that Israel had suffered painful losses in the war, according to AFP. “Media in Israel is subject to strict restrictions from the military censor on the reporting of Iranian air strikes. Iran said on Sunday that Israeli bombing had killed at least 224 people since fighting, including military commanders, nuclear scientists and civilians. It has not issued an updated toll since then,” reads the AFP report.