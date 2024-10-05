President Biden has urged Israel to reconsider attacking Iranian oil fields amid rising tensions in the Middle East after Iran's missile strikes on Israel.

US President Joe Biden sought to dissuade an Israeli attack against Iranian oil fields amid a steadily escalating conflict in the Middle East. The development came even as Tel Aviv geared up for a military response "to the unprecedented and unlawful Iranian attack". Tehran had launched nearly 200 missiles at Israel earlier this week as part of a retaliatory attack.

“The Israelis have not concluded what they’re going to do in terms of a strike. If I were in their shoes, I’d be thinking about other alternatives than striking oil fields," Biden said at the White House.

The POTUS however noted on Saturday that he did not know when a response from Israel might actually come.

"First of all, we don't allow Israel. We advise Israel. And nothing is going to happen today. We'll talk about that later," a White House statement had quoted him as saying in response to reporter queries on Friday.

Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu has paid little heed to international calls for restraint in recent days. It remains unclear what will be the nature or timing of the response. Analysts and Israeli media however indicated that it was likely designed to deal an immense blow to Iran.

Meanwhile US Presidential hopeful Donald Trump lambasted his successor and insisted an Israeli response should target Iranian nuclear sites.

“I think he got that one wrong. The answer should have been hit the nuclear first we’ll worry about the rest of it later," the former president said.