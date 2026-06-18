Israel reportedly denied access to US-Iran peace draft amid Trump-Netanyahu rift

The Israeli government was not shown the memorandum of understanding (MoU) drafted to end the war between the United States and Iran, according to an Israeli government official cited by NBC News, underscoring growing strains between Washington and Tel Aviv.

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According to the news outlet, the official said Israel had not seen the draft agreement even after US President Donald Trump stated that he had provided a copy of the MoU to Israeli officials. Shortly after Trump's remarks, the same source told the network that the Israeli government still had not received the document.

The source declined to say whether Israeli diplomats had formally requested access to the text and were denied.

Israel reportedly absent from negotiations

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why was Israel excluded from the US-Iran peace negotiations? ⌵ Israel's exclusion from the negotiations stems from growing tensions between the US and Israel, particularly between President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu, leading to Israel not being shown the draft of the memorandum of understanding. 2 What impact do Trump's criticisms of Netanyahu have on Israel's military operations? ⌵ Trump's criticisms have increased political pressure on Netanyahu, leading to concerns over the effectiveness and consequences of Israel's military actions in Lebanon, which could impact Netanyahu's standing domestically and in future negotiations. 3 How did Netanyahu's government respond to Trump's concerns about Israeli attacks in Lebanon? ⌵ Netanyahu's government did not publicly respond to Trump's concerns, despite facing backlash at home for its military strategy against Hezbollah and accusations of inadequately addressing Iranian threats. 4 What are the implications of the US-Iran deal for Netanyahu's political future? ⌵ The implications could be significant, as public and political support for Netanyahu is waning amid perceptions of failure in the conflict, especially with upcoming elections where he may face scrutiny for being sidelined in key foreign policy discussions. 5 Why did Iran accuse Israel of violating the US-Iran peace deal? ⌵ Iran's Foreign Minister claimed Israel's military actions in Lebanon violate the MoU they reached with the US, arguing that these actions undermine the peace framework and escalate tensions in the region.

According to the outlet, Israel's exclusion from negotiations leading up to the agreement has emerged as a significant challenge for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The report said public scrutiny of Netanyahu's handling of the conflict has intensified at a time when his relationship with US President Donald Trump appears increasingly strained.

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Trump publicly criticises Netanyahu The US president sharply criticized Netanyahu and expressed frustration with Israel's continued military operations against Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Trump told reporters at the summit: "Without me, there would be no Israel," while also describing Netanyahu as "crazy" and questioning his judgment.

Trump took particular issue with Israeli attacks in Lebanon, where fighting has caused large-scale displacement and casualties.

Concerns over Lebanon operations Trump criticized what he described as overly destructive Israeli military actions in Lebanon.

"Too many people have been killed," Trump said, according to the report. He added that entire apartment buildings should not be destroyed while targeting individual militants because civilians are also present in those buildings.

Political pressure on Netanyahu Netanyahu has not publicly responded to Trump's criticism.

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Israel joined the United States in military operations against Iran in late February and subsequently faced weeks of retaliatory missile and drone attacks from Tehran.

Netanyahu's government has faced criticism from some domestic quarters for not doing enough to weaken Iran and Hezbollah.

Iran says Israeli attacks on Lebanon violate US-Iran peace deal Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said that Israel's continued military operations in Lebanon and its presence in southern Lebanese territory violate the memorandum of understanding (MoU) reached between Tehran and Washington to end the conflict.

Araghchi said the end of the war in Lebanon was an "inseparable" part of the broader agreement between the United States and Iran. He argued that Israeli forces must withdraw from territories occupied during the conflict for the war to be considered fully over.

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According to Araghchi, any future Israeli attacks on Lebanon or the continued deployment of Israeli troops in southern Lebanon would constitute a violation of the MoU. He also maintained that the ceasefire framework applies across all fronts, including Lebanon.

His remarks come as clashes continue between Israel and the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah despite the signing of the US-Iran agreement. While Israel's northern border has remained relatively calm since US President Donald Trump announced the deal, fighting has persisted in southern Lebanon.