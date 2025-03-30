Israel Sends Counter-Proposal on Gaza Deal, Moves Into Rafah

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said it conveyed a counteroffer to mediators, in coordination with the US, following reports that Hamas had agreed to an Egyptian proposal on a potential new truce in Gaza.

Hamas agreed to release five living hostages in exchange for a 50-day ceasefire beginning over Eid al-Fitr, according to Israeli officials who weren’t identified, cited by the Israeli Walla news site. There were no details on Israel’s counterproposal.

Separately, the Israel Defense Forces said it had begun conducting ground activity in the al Janina area of Rafah “in order to expand the security zone in southern Gaza.”

Advertisement

“As part of the activity, the troops dismantled Hamas terrorist infrastructure,” the IDF said in a WhatsApp message, adding that it continued aerial strikes throughout the Gaza Strip.

Israel resumed airstrikes on Gaza on March 18 following a two-month truce. Israel says the war won’t end until Hamas relinquishes power and releases the remaining 59 hostages taken on Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas attacked southern Israel from Gaza. The two sides have continued indirect talks over a new ceasefire, but the negotiations have largeley stalled.

Since the ceasefire collapsed, Israeli attacks have killed more than 830 Palestinians. That raised the total death toll in Gaza since the conflict started to more than 50,000, according to the Hamas-run health ministry, which doesn’t distinguish between civilian and combatant casualties.

Advertisement

Hamas, designated a terrorist organization by the US and European Union, has ruled Gaza since 2007.

Read More

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.