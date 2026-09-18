Israeli envoy Danny Danon calls for Mamdani’s arrest ahead of Netanyahu’s New York visit

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon has called for the arrest of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, escalating an ongoing clash between the two over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s planned visit to New York for the United Nations General Assembly next week.

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Speaking to reporters at the UN on Thursday, Danon accused Mamdani of incitement and of collaborating with an enemy of the United States. His remarks came days before Netanyahu is expected to address the UN General Assembly.

Danon calls for Mamdani’s arrest Responding to Mamdani’s earlier comments about potentially arresting Netanyahu, Danon said the New York mayor should himself face arrest.

“If someone should be arrested, it’s Mayor Mamdani for inciting, for actually collaborating with the enemy of the United States,” Danon said, according to C-SPAN footage.

Danon referred to an effort by Mamdani’s international affairs commissioner, Ana María Archila, to arrange a meeting with Iran’s ambassador to the UN in July.

“He sends these officials to meet with the Iranian ambassador here at the UN,” Danon said.

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The Israeli ambassador also urged Mamdani to focus on maintaining security and the functioning of New York during the UN gathering.

“I hope that he realizes he has a responsibility, not to call for people to demonstrate but to take care of the city and to make sure that next week will be a quiet, functioning week for the thousands of people that will come from all around the world,” Danon said.

Danon accuses Mamdani of ‘inciting’ protests Danon also accused the mayor of creating what he described as antisemitic chaos ahead of Netanyahu’s visit.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu will proudly address the General Assembly. He will do so despite threats, incitement and antisemitic rhetoric we have heard from the mayor of the city of New York,” Danon said, according to footage of the press conference.

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“The mayor is supposed to make sure we have a quiet week with less traffic and issues — but he’s doing the exact opposite. He’s inciting, calling for people to demonstrate against our prime minister but none of that will stop us,” he added.

Danon’s comments echo remarks he made earlier this year accusing Mamdani of inciting against Israel.

Mamdani says he will not attend Netanyahu protests Mamdani, meanwhile, said on Wednesday that he does not plan to attend protests against Netanyahu during the Israeli leader’s visit.

“I do not have any plans to attend any protest at the UN General Assembly,” Mamdani said at a press conference.

He also rejected the suggestion that he had encouraged New Yorkers to protest Netanyahu.

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“To New Yorkers I have never encouraged them to protest. What I have always told them is that they have the right to do so in this city,” Mamdani said. “We respect that right, and this is a city that is proud of the Constitution, proud of the First Amendment, we'll continue to do so.”

Mamdani said his focus during the UN General Assembly would be on public safety and ensuring that the city can accommodate the influx of world leaders and visitors.

“My focus is ensuring that our city remains prepared to host representatives from across the world to keep New Yorkers safe,” he said.

Mamdani and Netanyahu have clashed over arrest issue The dispute between Mamdani and Netanyahu intensified in July, when the mayor said he had asked his administration to examine whether New York City could enforce an International Criminal Court arrest warrant against Netanyahu.

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Mamdani subsequently acknowledged that the city itself did not have the authority to arrest the Israeli prime minister and called on federal authorities to execute the warrant.

In late July, Mamdani also said protesting was a fundamental right in New York and left it to residents to decide whether to demonstrate during Netanyahu’s visit.

On Wednesday, however, he stressed that he would not personally participate in protests and said his responsibility during the UNGA would be to keep the city safe and functioning.

Netanyahu set to address UN General Assembly Netanyahu is expected in New York next week for the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations. The 81st UN General Assembly is scheduled to begin its high-level debate next week, with Netanyahu among the leaders expected to address the assembly.

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The visit is likely to draw demonstrations from groups opposed to Israel's policies, while pro-Israel groups are also planning events in New York during the UN gathering. Mamdani has said the city is preparing for the security and logistical challenges surrounding the event.