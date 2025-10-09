Israeli PM Netanyahu posts AI-generated image of Trump with Nobel Peace Prize, declares ‘he deserves it’

As the clamour grows for a Nobel Peace Prize for President Donald Trump as Israel and Hamas – the Palestinian militant group – signed an agreement to cease fire in Gaza and exchange of prisoners/hostages, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has shared an AI-generated image of the US President receiving the Nobel Peace Prize.

Captioned “Give @realDonaldTrump the Nobel Peace Prize - he deserves it!”, the AI image shows Donald Trump, surrounded by a crowd, standing with his arms raised in celebration, wearing a large, exaggerated gold medal around his neck designed to look like a Nobel Peace Prize.

Beside him is Benjamin Netanyahu, who appears to be placing the medal on Trump. The image also shows confetti falling from above, and a banner in the background reads, “PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH.” Some in the crowd are holding Israeli flags.

The above image, showing Donald Trump winning the Nobel Peace Prize medal, quickly gained attention online, drawing widespread engagement and reactions.

The post has come hours after Israel and Hamas agreed to pause the two-year-old war and free all prisoners and hostages.

Just weeks before, Donald Trump addressed the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 23, where he declared that within seven months of his presidency, he had achieved what many thought impossible.