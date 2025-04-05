Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to meet Donald Trump visit to discuss tariffs: Report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to visit the White House on Monday (April 7). If confirmed, Netanyahu would become the first foreign leader to meet President Donald Trump in person following the imposition of sweeping new US tariffs. The visit is likely to focus on negotiations to remove those tariffs, as well as discussions on the Iran nuclear threat and the ongoing war in Gaza, the report stated.

"Maybe even next week": Trump hints at meeting Trump first mentioned the possibility of Netanyahu visiting Washington during remarks to reporters on Air Force One on Thursday, saying the Israeli leader could arrive “maybe even next week.”

The comment came just hours after a phone call between Trump, Netanyahu, and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. The call was reportedly initiated after Hungary announced it would withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC), but Netanyahu used the opportunity to raise concerns about the newly announced US tariffs.

According to Axios, Trump responded by inviting Netanyahu to the White House, although he did not commit to a specific date during the call.

Schedule moved up after Friday talks Originally, US and Israeli officials had expected the visit to occur later in April, possibly during Passover week starting April 14, as per the report. However, following talks between the White House and Netanyahu’s office on Friday, both sides began exploring an earlier visit, news outlet reported.

Iran nuclear crisis high on the agenda Alongside trade issues, the two leaders are expected to hold critical discussions on Iran. A senior Israeli official told the news outlet that Netanyahu believes there is little chance of diplomacy succeeding on the Iranian nuclear issue and wants to reach an “understanding” with Trump about potential military action if talks collapse.

