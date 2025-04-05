Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to meet Donald Trump visit to discuss tariffs: Report

  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to meet Donald Trump at the White House on April 7 to discuss US tariffs, the Iran nuclear threat, and the Gaza war, with the visit being moved up following recent talks

Written By Ravi Hari
Published5 Apr 2025, 08:19 PM IST
Israeli PM Netanyahu would be the first foreign leader to meet Trump after new US tariffs. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo(REUTERS)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to visit the White House on Monday (April 7). If confirmed, Netanyahu would become the first foreign leader to meet President Donald Trump in person following the imposition of sweeping new US tariffs. The visit is likely to focus on negotiations to remove those tariffs, as well as discussions on the Iran nuclear threat and the ongoing war in Gaza, the report stated.

"Maybe even next week": Trump hints at meeting

Trump first mentioned the possibility of Netanyahu visiting Washington during remarks to reporters on Air Force One on Thursday, saying the Israeli leader could arrive “maybe even next week.”

The comment came just hours after a phone call between Trump, Netanyahu, and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. The call was reportedly initiated after Hungary announced it would withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC), but Netanyahu used the opportunity to raise concerns about the newly announced US tariffs.

According to Axios, Trump responded by inviting Netanyahu to the White House, although he did not commit to a specific date during the call.

Schedule moved up after Friday talks

Originally, US and Israeli officials had expected the visit to occur later in April, possibly during Passover week starting April 14, as per the report. However, following talks between the White House and Netanyahu’s office on Friday, both sides began exploring an earlier visit, news outlet reported.

Iran nuclear crisis high on the agenda

Alongside trade issues, the two leaders are expected to hold critical discussions on Iran. A senior Israeli official told the news outlet that Netanyahu believes there is little chance of diplomacy succeeding on the Iranian nuclear issue and wants to reach an “understanding” with Trump about potential military action if talks collapse.

Gaza war and hostage talks also in focus

Another key topic will be the war in Gaza and the stalled negotiations for a hostage and ceasefire deal. Trump and Netanyahu are likely to discuss next steps in trying to bring about a resolution or renewed talks on the matter, Axios noted.

First Published:5 Apr 2025, 08:19 PM IST
