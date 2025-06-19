Israel-Iran Conflict: US moves military assets, limits access to largest Middle East base – ‘not an uncommon practice’

Israel-Iran Conflict: The United States military has moved some aircraft and ships from bases in the Middle East that may be vulnerable to any potential Iranian attack, news agency Reuters said, quoting two unnamed officials amid escalating tensions between Iran and Israel.

The moves come as President Donald Trump kept the world guessing whether the United States would join Israel's bombardment of Iran's nuclear and missile sites, as residents fled its capital on the sixth day of the air assault.

Senior US officials are reportedly getting ready for a potential strike on Iran in the next few days, according to Bloomberg News, which cited sources familiar with the matter. The sources indicated that the situation remains fluid and could shift. Some of them mentioned that a strike might take place over the weekend,Bloombergreported.

Trump said on June 18 that he was heading into a high-level Situation Room meeting to discuss escalating tensions between Iran and Israel. “I have ideas as to what to do but I haven’t made a final — I like to make the final decision one second before it’s due, because things change, especially with war,” he said.

US Embassy in Qatar issues an alert On June 19, the US embassy in Qatar issued an alert temporarily restricting its personnel from accessing the Al Udeid Air Base, the largest US military installation in the Middle East, located in the desert outside Doha, according to a Reuters report.

The embassy told personnel and US citizens in Qatar to step up vigilance in "an abundance of caution and in light of ongoing regional hostilities".

The two officials told Reuters that the move of aircraft and ships was part of plans to protect US forces. They declined to say how many had been moved and where.

The aircraft that were not in hardened shelters had been moved from Al Udeid base, and naval vessels had been moved from a port in Bahrain, where the military's 5th fleet is located, one of the officials said in the Reuters report.

"It is not an uncommon practice," the official added. "Force protection is the priority."

‘639 people and 1,329 others wounded’ The Israel-Iran war entered its sixth day on June 19. Israeli strikes on Iran have so far killed at least 639 people and wounded 1,329 others, a human rights group was quoted as saying by the news agency AP.

On June 13, under its Operation Rising Lion, Israel conducted strikes at Iran’s nuclear, missile and military complexes, mounting tension in the Middle East. The conflict also saw Iran's retaliation against Israeli military action.

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei rejected US calls for surrender in the face of more Israeli strikes on Wednesday. Khamenei, instead, warned that any military involvement by the Americans would cause ‘irreparable damage to them.’

Khamenei's second public appearance This was Khamenei's second public appearance since the Israeli strikes. Khamenei spoke a day after US President Donald Trump demanded in a social media post that Iran surrender without conditions and warned Khamenei that the US knows where he is but has no plans to kill him, ‘at least not for now.’

President Trump had initially distanced himself from Israel’s surprise attack aimed at Iran’s nuclear program, but in recent days he has hinted at greater US involvement, saying he wants something ‘much bigger’ than a ceasefire

India has said that it was “deeply concerned” over the recent developments between the countries and was “closely monitoring” the evolving situation, even as New Delhi had urged both nations to avoid any escalatory steps.

(With Reuters inputs)